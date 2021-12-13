Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD paints a bullish technical picture ahead of the Fed

Gold has struggled to make headway amid Omicron fears and higher US inflation. As FXStreet’s Yohay Elam notes, XAU/USD is at the mercy of the Fed while mid-December's daily chart is showing an ascending triangle, which is bullish.
Decisions by two other major central banks are worth watching
“Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will likely accelerate the pace of tapering their bond-buying scheme. For gold, such a move is adverse but mostly priced into XAU/USD. However, any deviation from a modest acceleration from $15 to $20 billion/month could rock markets. A surprise announcement of a $25 billion/month tapering pace would hurt the value of XAU/USD. Conversely, if the Fed fears Omicron and decides against changing its policy, gold would shine.”
“It is also worth watching the bank's updated forecasts for interest rates, aka the ‘dot-plot.’ If officials go for a duo of increases in 2022, the dollar could rise and XAU/USD could decline.”
“The ECB is set to announce an expansion of one of its bond-buying schemes, to compensate for the expiry of another one. A large increase would be gold-positive and refraining from announcing anything would be adverse for the price.”
“The Bank of England is on course to leave its rates unchanged amid growing economic damage from the virus. A surprise hike would weigh on gold while a no-change decision would likely be ignored.”
“The 50, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Average nearly converge at $1,792. This phenomenon makes that level of high importance, as a tight cap. Looking down, XAU/USD is trading alongside an uptrend support line since August. Together, these two lines form an ascending triangle – which is bullish. On the other hand, failure to break above $1,792 and downside momentum could push the price below the uptrend support line and trigger a rapid downfall.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1300 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is ranging around 1.1300, on the back foot, as the US dollar rebounds with yields amid the market’s optimism on the Omicron covid variant. Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence will play out ahead of the key announcements.
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3250 amid Omicron woes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3250, undermined by the growing fears over the Omicron covid variant in the UK. The broad rebound in the US dollar and the yields add to the pair's downside. Reduced BOE rate hike bets could cap any rebound ahead of the central banks' extravaganza.
Gold trades with modest gains, remains capped below 200/100-DMA Premium
Gold gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday. Hawkish Fed expectations and renewed USD strength capped the upside. Investors also seemed reluctant ahead of the key central bank meeting.
Cardano eyes 40% rise with on-chain metrics backing the claim
Cardano price has set up liquidity pools that are likely to be taken advantage of going forward. The most probable direction for ADA seems to be bullish, with on-chain metrics providing a tailwind to the claim.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?