Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD oscillates around $1,740 as DXY declines, US NFP eyed

- Gold price is witnessing a muted performance as investors await US NFP.
- The DXY is expected to surrender the critical support of 107.00.
- The US employment data is expected to display a vulnerable performance.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is juggling in a minute range of $1,738.79-1,741.16 as the US dollar index (DXY) is trading subdued ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). On a broader note, the bright metal has turned sideways after a sheer downside move. The absence of recovery signals in the asset is hinting at more downside potential.
Meanwhile, the DXY is likely to surrender the critical support of 107.00 as the asset is displaying exhaustion signals after failing to print a fresh 19-year high. The asset attempted to surpass Wednesday’s high at 107.26, however, a failure on the same is pushing the asset lower.
In today’s session, the release of the US NFP will provide decisive guidance to the gold prices. A preliminary estimate for the US NFP is 270k, lower than the prior print of 390k. While the Unemployment Rate will remain stable at 3.6%. It is worth noting that the economy is maintaining its full employment levels consecutively for the past eight months, which will keep the DXY underpinned.
Gold technical analysis
The gold prices are going through the phase of inventory distribution on an hourly scale. Considering the prior downside moves, a follow-up decline is expected in the counter after the downside break of the consolidation formed in a $1,736.55-1,748.77 range. The precious metal has failed to sustain above the 21-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,742.50, which signals the strength of the greenback bulls. Also, the 50-EMA at $1,751.80 is declining, which adds to the downside filters. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of surrendering the support of 40.00, which will fetch a fresh downside fall in the asset.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1739.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1738.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1821.18
|Daily SMA50
|1839.92
|Daily SMA100
|1888.8
|Daily SMA200
|1845.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1772.97
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.27
|Previous Weekly High
|1841.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|1784.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1879.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|1802.79
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1747.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1757.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1723.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1707.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1682.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1763.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1788.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears move in to test bull's commitments at the trenline
AUD/USD bears move in for the kill at 0.6850. The bears eye the W-formation's neckline and a break of the trendline. For the immediate future, the price has an area of imbalance near 0.6835 that could be mitigated in the coming hours on the 15-min chart.
USD/JPY skids below 136.00 ahead of US NFP
USD/JPY has slipped firmly below 136.00 as investors await the release of the US NFP. The downbeat US ISM Services New Orders Index data has open room for downside potential for the DXY. Stagnancy in Japan’s wage price will restrict the inflation rate to remain at desired levels.
Gold oscillates around $1,740 as DXY declines, US NFP eyed
Gold price is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is juggling in a minute range of $1,738.79-1,741.16 as the US dollar index (DXY) is trading subdued ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls.
Why Crypto.com price is suddenly so bullish
Crypto.com shows trend-rallying signals to begin the month of July. Placing a short-term bullish trade is justifiable for these reasons. CRO price shows trend-rallying signals to begin the month of July.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!