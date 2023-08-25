Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves away from two-week high, focus remains on Fed's Powell

- Gold price meets with some supply and snaps a four-day winning streak to a two-week high.
- The US Dollar buying remains unabated and is seen driving flows away from the XAU/USD.
- Looming recession risks might help limit losses ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the $1,923-$1,924 region, or a two-week high and drifts lower through the Asian session on Friday. The XAU/USD currently trades just below the $1,915 level, down over 0.15% for the day, as traders now look to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Investors will look for fresh cues about the Fed's rate-hike path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the Gold price. The disappointing release of the flash PMI prints from the United States (USD) on Wednesday showed that business activity in the world's largest economy approached the stagnation point in August and pushed back expectations for further tightening by the Fed. That said, the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed officials keep the door open for one more 25 basis points (bps) lift-off by the end of this year.
Boston Fed President Susan Collins said that the Fed may be at a place to hold rates steady, though noted that more rate hikes are possible and that it is premature to signal the timing of rate cuts. Separately, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stated that the central bank must keep its restrictive stance and added that inflation needs to fall further to pave the way for any rate cuts. The hawkish outlook, meanwhile, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and pushes the USD Index (DXY) to its highest level since June 6, which, in turn, is seen driving some flows away from the US Dollar-denominated Gold price.
That said, worries about a deeper global economic downturn might offer some support to the safe-haven precious metal and help limit the downside, at least for the time being. Against the backdrop of the worsening economic conditions in China, a host of manufacturing surveys on Wednesday painted a grim picture of the health of economies across the globe and fueled recession fears. This continues to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets and acts as a tailwind for the Gold price, warranting some caution before positioning for any further intraday decline.
Furthermore, the XAU/USD, so far, has managed to hold its neck above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support. Hence, strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm that this week's goodish rebound from sub-$1,885 levels, or the lowest since March 13 has run its course. Nevertheless, the Gold price, for now, seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak, though remains on track to register first weekly gains in the previous five.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1913.8
|Today Daily Change
|-3.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|1916.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1919.36
|Daily SMA50
|1931.59
|Daily SMA100
|1958.96
|Daily SMA200
|1909.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1923.43
|Previous Daily Low
|1911.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|1885.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1987.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|1902.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1919
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1916.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1905.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1899.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1922.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1928.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1934.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses below 1.0800, spotlight on Powell
EUR/USD is flirting with two-month lows below 1.0800, on track to record losses for the sixth straight week. The US Dollar remains broadly favored, as investors stay cautious ahead of speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde at Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD drops to its lowest level since June, further below 1.2600 on stronger USD
GBP/USD drifts lower for the fourth straight day and drops to a more than two-month low. Bets for a lower BoE peak rate undermine the British Pound and exert pressure on the pair. Technical selling below the 100-day SMA contributes to the downfall amid a bullish USD.
Gold could revisit $1,900 area on hawkish Jerome Powell speech
Gold price is taking a breather early Friday, consolidating a four-day uptrend to two-week highs of $1,923 set on Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking charge amid risk-aversion, extending its previous rally, helped by the renewed strength in the US Treasury bond yields.
PEPE price crashes by 15% due to scam FUD, sudden 16 trillion PEPE transfer to exchanges
PEPE price took an unexpected hit on Thursday as the meme coin fell victim to FUD (Fear, Uncertainity, Doubt). The meme coin made headlines in the last quarter but lost the traction it had among investors come August, with the FUD making it worse for the altcoin.
US Jackson Hole symposium: Powell’s speech to move markets
In a quiet data week, the market’s focus remains on the Jackson Hole Symposium for any policy tweaks from Fed’s Chair, Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City hosts dozens of central bankers, policymakers, academics, and economists from around the world.