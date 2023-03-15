Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD moves away from multi-week top, remains depressed below $1,900

- Gold price drifts lower for the second straight day and retreats further from a multi-week high.
- Bets for additional rate hikes by major central banks weigh on the non-yielding yellow metal.
- Rallying US bond yields underpins the US Dollar and further contributes to the selling pressure.
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Wednesday and extends the overnight pullback from the $1,914-$1,915 area, or its highest level since early February. The intraday downfall remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and drags the XAU/USD to a two-day low, around the $1,885 region in the last hour.
Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations exert pressure on Gold price
Despite concerns over a banking crisis in the United States (US), investors seem convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might still go ahead with a smaller 25 basis point (bps) rate hike at its upcoming policy meeting on March 21-22. The bets were lifted by the latest US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released on Tuesday, which showed that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor weighing on the non-yielding Gold price.
Rising US bond yields, stronger US Dollar further weigh on Gold price
The prospect for further policy tightening by the Fed is reinforced by the ongoing rally in the US Treasury bond yields, which, in turn, lends support to the US Dollar (USD). This further contributes to driving flows away from the non-yielding Gold price. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone, amid easing fears about a broader systemic crisis from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), is seen denting demand for the safe-haven precious metal.
Bets for more rate hikes by other major central banks favour bearish traders
The markets, meanwhile, have been pricing in the possibility of additional jumbo interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) beyond the March meeting, due on Thursday. Moreover, the Bank of England (BoE) is also anticipated to stick to its rate-hiking cycle next week. This, in turn, suggests that the recent recovery in Gold prices from the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) might have run its course and favours bearish traders.
Traders look to macro data from United States for some impetus
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the $1,880 resistance breakpoint turned support before positioning for any further losses. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI), monthly Retail Sales figures and the Empire State Manufacturing Index. This, along with the US bond yields, the USD price dynamics and the broader risk sentiment, should provide a fresh impetus.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the aforementioned resistance-turned-support near the $1,880 level should protect the immediate downside for Gold price. A convincing break below might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAU/USD towards the next relevant support near the $1,856-$1,855 zone. Some follow-through selling will expose the 100-day SMA support, currently around the $1,817 region, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.
On the flip side, the weekly swing high, around the $1,914-$1,915 region, now seems to act as an immediate strong resistance. Bulls might now wait for a sustained move beyond the said barrier before positioning for the resumption of the recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past week or so. The Gold price might then accelerate the momentum towards retesting the ten-month peak, around the $1,959-$1,960 region touched in February.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1888.95
|Today Daily Change
|-15.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.80
|Today daily open
|1904.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1840.85
|Daily SMA50
|1874.19
|Daily SMA100
|1815.61
|Daily SMA200
|1775.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1895.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1809.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1902.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1907.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1913.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1923.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1932.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0600 as flight to safety intensifies
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0600 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in European banking stocks led by Credit Suisse seems to have triggered a flight to safety, allowing the US Dollar to gather strength.
GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge
Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.
Gold rebounds to $1,910 as US yields turn south
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,900 in the European session on Wednesday. The sharp decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield provides a boost to XAU/USD as markets react to selloff in European bank shares.
Is this a sell signal hinting at a catastrophic crash? Whales pull $4 billion stablecoins out of exchanges
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment identified four Tether (USDT) transfers valued at $1 billion or more within the past 10 days. In response to the tumultuous events of the past week.
Yields rise on easing demand for safety, revised Fed bets
After seemingly staring into the abyss at the start of the week markets everywhere appeared to be reassured that US banking liquidity issues were relatively isolated cases.