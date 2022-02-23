Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD meanders around $1900 during the last five days amid an improved market mood

- The yellow-metal is so far up 2.06% in the week.
- The market mood is upbeat as players shrug off the US-imposed sanctions to Russia, perceived as mild.
- XAU/USD Technical Outlook: Gold buyers in charge above $1877, eyeing a daily close above $1900.
Gold is subdued on a choppy trading session, clinging to the $1,900 mark amongst an overall upbeat market mood, following a series of sanctions imposed by the US to Russia, which appeared to be measured, an excuse for investors to seek riskier assets. XAU/USD is trading at $1,907 at the time of writing.
Safe-haven assets felt the market sentiment swing, as shown by the US Dollar Index, falling 0.07%, sitting at 95.99. Nevertheless, the US 10-year Treasury yield uptick five basis points, sitting at 1.991%, putting a lid to the upward move by the non-yielding metal.
Update of the Ukraine – Russia crisis
In the meantime, Ukraine’s crisis headlines ease a tad. EU Ambassadors approved sanctions on Russia, and US Secretary Blinken said that the February 24 meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov makes no sense. Alongside sanctions imposed by the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan, added to the list of countries imposing bans to Russia.
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Ukraine will introduce a state of emergency within all Ukraine regions, ex-Donetsk/Luhansk, for 30 days, and could be further extended for the same amount.
The US economic docket featured Tier-3 macroeconomic data, mainly ignored by market players.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
During geopolitical conflicts, gold is one of the sought safe-havens by investors, meandering around the $1900 mark for the last five days. Worth noting that XAU/USD buyers pushed the yellow-metal price above Pitchfork’s uptrend channel while breaking a nine-month-old trendline in the process, leaving the last year’s November 16 daily high at $1877 a crucial support for XAU bulls to keep the upward bias.
That said, XAU/USD’s first resistance is $1900. A decisive break would expose June 1, 2021, a daily high at $1,916. Breach of the latter will expose January 2021 highs at $1,959, which once cleared could pave the way towards $2,000.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1906.25
|Today Daily Change
|5.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1900.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.6
|Daily SMA50
|1823.4
|Daily SMA100
|1809.87
|Daily SMA200
|1808.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1914.34
|Previous Daily Low
|1891.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1902.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|1844.65
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1900.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1905.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1889.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1879.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1866.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1912.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1935.63
