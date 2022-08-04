- Gold price remains firmer for the second consecutive day.
- Mixed sentiment, softer US dollar underpin the XAU/USD rebound ahead of the key US NFP.
- Headlines surrounding Taiwan, recession may join Fedspeak to entertain traders.
- Second-tier US data, ECB Economic Bulletin will also be important to watch for clear directions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints mild gains around $1,767, despite the latest retreat from the intraday high during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the yellow metal keeps the previous day’s rebound from the weekly low amid a softer US dollar and the market’s indecision ahead of all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), up for publishing on Friday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) remains indecisive around 106.35 after refreshing the weekly top with 106.82 earlier on Wednesday. That said, mixed US data and Fedspeak also appeared to have weighed on the US dollar of late. Also challenging the greenback could be the market’s cautious optimism that China could overcome the economic difficulties, especially after witnessing the previous day’s Caixin Services PMI for the dragon nation.
On Wednesday, the US ISM Services PMI for July rose to 56.7 from 55.3 prior and the market expectation of 53.5 whereas the final reading of the US S&P Global Services PMI for July dropped to 47.3, marking the first contraction in two years, from 52.7 in June and the flash estimate of 47. Elsewhere, China’s Caixin Services PMI for July also surprised markets with upbeat data.
St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said, “(There is) still some ways to go to get to a restrictive monetary policy." The policymaker adds that he still wants to get to 3.75 to 4% this year while showing a preference for the type of frontloading.
Other than Fed’s Bullard, Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also joined the league of the Fed hawks to exert downside pressure. However, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly appeared to have flashed mixed signals and tamed the DXY bulls afterward. The policymaker said, "Markets are ahead of themselves in expecting rate cuts next year."
On a different page, Bloomberg’s news suggesting a lack of support for the US-Taiwan ties also seems to help the gold buyers. The reason could be linked to the Democratic Party members’ ability to stop the US policymakers from mingling more with Taiwan which China doesn’t like, the same could help the market sentiment and the XAU/USD. “The Biden administration is lobbying Democratic senators to put the brakes on a bill that would alter US policy toward Taiwan, including by designating it as a major non-NATO ally, according to people familiar with the matter,” stated the news.
With this, market sentiment remains sluggish after portraying the optimism the previous day. While signaling the mood, the S&P 500 Futures remain directionless near 4,150 and the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured at around 2.71%, down three basis points (bps) by the press time.
Moving on, the US Good and Services Trade Balance for June, expected $-80.1B versus $-85.5B prior, as well as the weekly Initial Jobless Claims, expected 259K versus 256K prior, will decorate the calendar. However, major attention will be given to the comments from the ECB and the Fed policymakers, as well as the Sino-American tension over Taiwan for clear directions ahead of Friday’s US NFP.
Given the sluggish sentiment and the US dollar’s weakness, the XAU/USD buyers can stay hopeful.
Technical analysis
Gold price extends the previous day’s rebound from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of June-July downturn, around $1,755, amid firmer RSI line.
The recovery moves, however, needs validation from the $1,785-87 monthly horizontal resistance area. That said, the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) level near $1,780 can act as an immediate resistance.
In a case where the quote rises past $1,787, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards July 04 swing high near $1,814 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, a downside break of the 38.2% Fibo level near $1,755 becomes necessary to recall the XAU/USD bears.
Following that, a convergence of the 50-SMA and a two-week-old ascending trend line, close to $1,750-48, will be crucial to watch for the gold bears.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1767.24
|Today Daily Change
|1.92
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1765.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.6
|Daily SMA50
|1791.73
|Daily SMA100
|1847.87
|Daily SMA200
|1842.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1772.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1754.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1765.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1761.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1755.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1745.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1736.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1774.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1782.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1792.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Firmer around 0.6950 on strong Aussie data, upbeat mood
AUD/USD is trading close to 0.6950, staying on the front foot for the second consecutive day. The aussie justifies strong Trade Balance data while cheering a softer US dollar amid a better market mood. Focus shifts to US jobs data.
EUR/USD displays volatility contraction, hovers around 1.0170 ahead of US NFP data
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves around 1.0170 as investors await US jobs data. The US NFP is likely to land at 250k vs. 372k reported earlier. Vulnerable Eurozone Retail Sales data has been ignored by market participants.
Gold looks north towards 1,790, focus on BOE, yields Premium
Gold price is looking to build onto Wednesday’s rebound, as bulls continue to keep their eyes on the critical $1,790 resistance amid a renewed downtick in the US dollar and the Treasury yields. Risk flows extend into Thursday’s trading so far.
This Shiba Inu price move has the potential to be the best trade of 2022
Shiba Inu price shows a dual outlook where it could go either way depending on the overall market bias. However, since many altcoins are relatively underperforming a bunch of altcoins, SHIB could see a different outlook.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!