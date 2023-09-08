Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through

- Gold price attracts some buyers for the second successive day and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Worries about a global economic downturn and the worsening US-China relations, benefit the safe-haven metal.
- Retreating US bond yields prompts some US Dollar profit-taking and remains supportive of the positive move.
Gold price gains some positive traction for the second successive day and recovers further from over a one-week low, around the $1,915 region touched on Wednesday. The XAU/USD maintains its bid through the early European session and currently trades around the $1,925-$1,926 area, up over 0.30% for the day.
Against the backdrop of concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, a downward revision of Japan's second-quarter GDP growth fuels worries about a deeper global downturn. Apart from this, the worsening US-China relations – the world's two largest economies – drive some haven flows towards the Gold price. The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that China has ordered officials at central government agencies not to bring iPhones into the office or use them for work.
This comes after US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo's comments earlier this week that she doesn't expect any changes to the US tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration until the ongoing review by the US Treasury is complete. The developments continue to weigh on investors' sentiment, which is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets. Apart from this, a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness is seen lending additional support to the Gold price.
Reviving safe-haven demand leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and prompts traders to lighten their USD bullish bets, especially after the recent rally to the highest level since March 9. A weaker Greenback tends to underpin demand for the US Dollar-denominated commodities, including the Gold price. That said, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance and keep interest rates higher for longer might cap the upside for the XAU/USD.
The incoming stronger-than-expected macro data from the United States (US), including the ISM Services PMI on Wednesday and Weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday, points to a resilient economy. The narrative, meanwhile, supports prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed, which, in turn, should limit any meaningful downside for the US bond yields and the USD. This, in turn, might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the non-yielding Gold price.
Market participants might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of China inflation data and the G20 leaders summit over the weekend. Hence, some follow-through buying is needed to confirm that the recent pullback from a one-month peak, around the $1,953 area touched last Friday, has run its course. Bears, on the other hand, might still wait for a sustained break and acceptance below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets around the Gold price.
Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track to register losses for the first time in the previous three weeks. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic data from the US, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment will drive demand for safe-haven assets and further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the Gold price on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1925.47
|Today Daily Change
|5.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1919.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1915.73
|Daily SMA50
|1932.23
|Daily SMA100
|1951.29
|Daily SMA200
|1918.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1923.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1916.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1953.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|1912.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1966.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|1884.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1920.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1912.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1923.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1927.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1930.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0700 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding recovery gains above the 1.0700 level in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar keeps its corrective downside intact alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
GBP/USD consolidates the rebound below 1.2500
GBP/USD is posting small gains below 1.2500, consolidating the rebound from three-month lows in the European trading hours on Friday. The pair benefits from a broad US Dollar pullback but a cautious market mood could cap the recovery gains.
Gold maintains its bid tone around $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold price gains some positive traction for the second successive day and recovers further from over a one-week low, around the $1,915 region touched on Wednesday.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
Are we headed for a hard landing?
We’ve seen a combination of stronger US economic data and softer economic data outside the US, which has made for a situation where the US Dollar has been well bid, while US equities have been under pressure.