Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD loses momentum after being unable to break $1810

- US dollar stabilizes during the American session, DXY trims losses.
- XAU/USD fails to breaks $1810, remains above $1800.
Gold peaked on European hours at $1809 and then lost strength. It pulled back following the release of US economic data to $1797 and then rose back above $1800. XAU/USD is moving sideways on American hours, capped by $1810 while holding above $1800.
The dollar recovers some strength amid rising US bond yields that rebounded from weekly lows. The DAY is falling for the second day in a row and it stands around 96.50, down 0.18% off lows. The combination of a rebound in yields and also in the DXY weakened XAU/USD that is still in positive ground for the day.
Short-term outlook
Gold’s price recovery found resistance at $1809 and pulled back. If XAU/USD fails to break the $1810 area, the upside would remain limited and a break higher could clear the way for a rally initially to the 20-day moving average at $1816; above the next key barrier is the $1830 area.
A slide back under $1800 would increase the bearish pressure. A daily close under $1790 is needed to suggest more losses ahead. Key support levels are seen at $1780 and $1770.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1806.25
|Today Daily Change
|6.63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|1799.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.75
|Daily SMA50
|1801.72
|Daily SMA100
|1795.61
|Daily SMA200
|1805.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1799.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1785.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1853.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|1780.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1853.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1780.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1794.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1791.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1790.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1780.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1775.91
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1804.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1809.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1818.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases modestly after encouraging US data
The EUR/USD pair eases from its intraday peak and now trades around 1.1240, following an upbeat US January ISM Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 57.6. American stocks hesitate but maintain the green, as Treasury yields pick up.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500, retaining early gains
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3500, unaffected by the UK PM Johnson's political scandal. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 57.3 points, providing additional support to the Pound.
Gold Price Forecast: Seesawing around $1,800 as investors brace with risk-sentiment Premium
Spot gold extended its advance to $1,808.75 a troy ounce, holding nearby after a short-lived slide to 1,797.57 at the beginning of the American session.
ADA set for 20% gains
ADA bulls are set to start taking out some previous highs for the week, and traders can expect a pop higher towards $1.20 to test the new monthly pivot before hitting $1.26 as a short-term price target for this week.
Alibaba jumps higher as a Wall Street analyst weighs in
NYSE:BABA kicked off the Lunar New Year holidays in China with a glowing effort on the US markets. Shares of AliBaba soared by 9.16% and closed the trading session at $125.79.