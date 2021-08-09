Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks south as recovery stalls near $1,750

- Gold remains on the back foot at the start of the week.
- Profit-taking seems to have paved the way for a rebound.
- A daily close below $1,730 could trigger another leg lower.
After suffering heavy losses on Friday, gold closed the week in the negative territory and extended its slide during the Asian trading hours on Monday. Following a sharp drop to its lowest level since March at $1,677, the XAU/USD pair staged a rebound and was last seen trading at $1,744, still down more than 1% on a daily basis.
The lack of fundamental drivers behind golds recovery suggests that it was likely fueled by profit-taking. Furthermore, the pair lost its momentum near $1,750, reaffirming the view that the technical correction could have ended.
On Friday, the impressive July labour market report from the US triggered a USD rally and caused XAU/USD to turn south. With the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, investors started to readjust their positions with anticipation of the US Federal Reserve starting to reduce asset purchases before the end of the year. Reflecting the broad-based greenback strength, the US Dollar Index climbed to its strongest level in two weeks at 92.92.
Later in the session, JOLTS Job Openings for June will be the only data featured in the US economic docket. Additionally, market participants will look for fresh clues regarding asset tapering when Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin speak during the American session.
Gold technical outlook
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator stays near 30, suggesting that sellers could remain on the sidelines in the near term and wait for gold to correct its oversoldness. Nevertheless, the technical outlook remains bearish with gold staying below static resistance levels.
The initial hurdle is located at $1,750 (former support) ahead of $1,760 (static level). In case gold manages to close the day above the latter, it could go into a consolidation phase and wait for the next fundamental catalyst.
On the other hand, $1,730 (static level) aligns as the first support and additional losses toward $1,700 (psychological level) could be seen if this level fails to hold.
Additional levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1744.24
|Today Daily Change
|-18.98
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|1763.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1808.44
|Daily SMA50
|1818.98
|Daily SMA100
|1804.42
|Daily SMA200
|1818.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1805.36
|Previous Daily Low
|1758.79
|Previous Weekly High
|1831.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|1758.79
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1787.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1746.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1729.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1699.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1822.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1839.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1750 amid firmer yields
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot above 1.1750, licking its wounds after Friday’s US NFP jobs blowout induced sell-off. Stronger US jobs data ramped up calls for Fed’s tightening sooner-than-expected. The rally in Treasury yields is limiting the pair’s upside attempts ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3900 amid a steady dollar
GBP/USD is rising back towards 1.3900 as the US dollar consolidates the recent upside amid the downbeat market mood. UK PM Johnson warned over plotting Chancellor Sunak’s demotion, British Business Chief urges for help over Brexit. Covid updates, stimulus news eyed.
Four reasons why MATIC price will skyrocket by nearly 100%
MATIC price experienced exponential growth during the 2021 bull run. However, as Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market collapsed, so did the market value of Polygon.
Apple: Three reasons why AAPL is going to $120
Apple stock continues to trade just under all-time highs at $150 and is in a sideways range with little strong direction to get our trading teeth stuck into.