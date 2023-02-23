Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks set for further downside to near $1,820 on aggressive Fed bets

- Gold price is eyeing more downside to near $1,820.00 amid hawkish FOMC minutes.
- FOMC minutes state China’s reopening and the Russia-Ukraine war still hold the risk of further escalation in inflation.
- Gold price is auctioning in an Inverted Flag, which is a bearish trend continuation pattern.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a sideways auction around $1,825.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has turned sideways after a vertical sell-off and is expected to continue its downside to $1,820.00 as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes are conveying more rates to tame stubborn inflation.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is aiming to recapture the weekly resistance of 104.33 as further policy restrictions to bring down inflation cannot be ruled out. S&P500 futures are demonstrating some gains in the Tokyo session after a choppy Wednesday, portraying a minor recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants. The return delivered on the 10-year US Treasury yields is marginally dropped to near 3.92%.
The minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed)’s February monetary policy meeting explain inflation to be persistent as the reopening of China’s economy and the Russia-Ukraine war still hold the risk of further escalation in the price index. Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has supported an aggressive monetary policy ahead. Fed policymaker sees the terminal rate at around 5.4%.
For further guidance, United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) data will remain in the spotlight. The annualized GDP data is seen unchanged at 2.9%. Economic activities in the US have remained contracting in the past few months. Therefore, the US GDP could deliver a downside surprise.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is forming an Inverted Flag chart pattern, which is a bearish trend-following pattern. The pattern formation is near the horizontal support plotted from December 13 high at $1,824.55 on a four-hour scale. The chart pattern indicates a sheer consolidation that is followed by a breakdown. Usually, the consolidation phase of the chart pattern serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate shorts, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bearish bias.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,844.00 is acting as a major barricade for the Gold bulls.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1824.58
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1824.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1875.26
|Daily SMA50
|1864.05
|Daily SMA100
|1790.08
|Daily SMA200
|1776.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1846.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1823.63
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1818.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1832.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1816.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1809.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1794.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1839.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1854.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1861.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears are in control testing bull's commitments at last week's lows
AUD/USD ended mid-week with the second day of shorts in the market since the price was rejected at last Thursday's highs on Monday's initial balance highs.
EUR/USD bulls could be about to make a serious move, but bears could pounce
EUR/USD is down low with respect to the prior day's range following three days of traders shorting the pair. The bias is bullish USD but a failed break of last week's lows could be a recipe for a sizeable correction to the upside for the days ahead.
Gold looks set for further downside to near $1,820 on aggressive Fed bets
Gold price is displaying a sideways auction around $1,825.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has turned sideways after a vertical sell-off and is expected to continue its downside to $1,820.00 as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes are conveying more rates to tame stubborn inflation.
Dogecoin: Whales patiently building the cause
Dogecoin price has somewhat underperformed compared to most cryptocurrencies during this winter uptrend. Still, the notorious dog coin may be teaching investors an important lesson on patience.
USD Index targets 104.82 after Fed Minutes?
We have learned that almost all US Federal Reserve officials backed a 25-basis-points rate hike at the last FOMC meeting held on January 31 to February 1. Only a few officials favored a larger 50-basis-points hike at the meeting or said they "could have supported" it.