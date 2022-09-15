- Gold continues losing ground for the third straight day and drops to its lowest level since July 21.
- Bets for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, a positive risk tone continue to weigh on the XAU/USD.
- A modest intraday USD pullback lends support, for the time being, ahead of the US macro data.
Gold remains under heavy selling pressure for the third successive day and drops to its lowest level since July 21 on Thursday. The XAU/USD now seems to have entered a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a range around the $1,685-$1,690 region through the first half of the European session.
The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed turn out to be a key factor that continues to weigh on the non-yielding gold. Following surprisingly strong US consumer inflation data on Tuesday, the markets started pricing in the possibility of a full 100 bps rate hike at the September FOMC meeting. Fed funds futures indicate a 30% chance of such a move next week.
Furthermore, investors now expect the US central bank to deliver another supersized 75 rate increase in November, which remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. It is worth mentioning that the yield on the rate-sensitive two-year US government bond reached its highest level since November 2007 on Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year Treasury note stood tall near the YTD peak.
Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets further seems to exert downward pressure on the safe-haven precious metal. The US dollar, meanwhile, struggles to preserve its modest intraday gains, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the dollar-denominated gold. The fundamental backdrop, however, remains skewed in favour of bearish traders.
Hence, any attempted recovery move could still be seen as a selling opportunity. Next on tap is the US economic docket, featuring the release of Retail Sales, Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Regional Manufacturing Indices, and Industrial Production data. This, along with the US bond yields, the USD price dynamics and the broader risk sentiment might provide some impetus to gold.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1689.63
|Today Daily Change
|-7.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.45
|Today daily open
|1697.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1725.12
|Daily SMA50
|1740.12
|Daily SMA100
|1790.02
|Daily SMA200
|1832.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1707.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1693.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|1691.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1698.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1702.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1691.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1685.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1678.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1705.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1712.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1718.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
