Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD lacks firm intraday direction, holds steady around $1,920

- Gold price lacks any firm intrada direction and oscillates in a narrow band on Tuesday.
- Subdued US Dollar price action and economic woes lend some support to the XAU/USD.
- Hawkish central banks continue to act as a headwind and cap gains for the yellow metal.
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Tuesday and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the $1,920 level through the Asian session. The XAU/USD, meanwhile, now seems to have found acceptance above the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) for the first time since June 16 and might look to build on the recent recovery from the $1,893 area, or a three-and-half-month low touched last Thursday.
Economic woes lend some support to safe-haven XAU/USD
The incoming weaker economic data from the United States (US) cast doubts about the need for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive and lends support to the Gold price. It is worth recalling that the US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Friday that the annual PCE Price Index decelerated to 3.8% in May from the 4.3% previous and the core gauge ticked down to 4.6% from 4.7% in April.
Furthermore, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI dropped to the lowest level since May 2020 and came in at 46.0 for June. This marks the eighth straight month of contraction, which adds to worries about a global economic downturn and further seems to benefit the safe-haven Gold price. Despite the supporting factors, the XAU/USD remains below the one-week high touched on Monday, warranting caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
Traders await this week’s key releases from United States
Given that the US markets will be closed in observance of Independence Day, relatively thin liquidity is holding back traders on the sidelines ahead of this week's key releases from the US. The minutes of the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)meeting are due on Wednesday, which will be closely scrutinized for cues about the Fed's future rate-hike path. This will be followed by the US monthly jobs data - popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) on Friday.
Hawkish central banks should act as a headwind for Gold price
in the meantime, bets for a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 25-26, along with a more hawkish outlook adopted by major central banks, might continue to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price. Apart from this, the recent risk-on rally across the global equity markets should further contribute to capping the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the XAU/USD has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight swing high, around the $1,931 area now seems to act as an immediate hurdle. This is closely followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,942 region, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally. The Gold price might then accelerate the recovery towards the $1,962-$1,964 hurdle en route to the $1,970-$1,972 supply zone. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark and test the $2,010-$2,012 resistance.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1,908-$1,907 area ahead of the $1,900 round-figure mark and the multi-month low, around the $1,893-$1,892 region touched last week. A convincing break below will make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the downward trajectory and expose the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,860 zone.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1921.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1921.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1936.91
|Daily SMA50
|1967.75
|Daily SMA100
|1945.08
|Daily SMA200
|1860.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1931.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1910.11
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1923.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1918.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1910.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1899.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1889.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1931.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1941.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1952.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
