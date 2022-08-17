Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD justifies falling wedge breakout near $1,780, Fed Minutes eyed

- Gold price remains firmer after confirming a bullish chart pattern.
- Softer US dollar, yields also underpin XAU/USD rebound from a one-week low.
- US Retail Sales, headlines concerning China will also be important for fresh impulse.
Gold price consolidates weekly losses around $1,778 amid broad US dollar weakness heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the XAU/USD traders also portray the cautious mood of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) refreshed its three-week high before reversing from 106.94, down 0.10% near the intraday low of 106.35 at the latest. The DXY losses could be linked to the market’s preparations for today’s US Retail Sales for July, expected 0.1% versus 1.0% prior, as well as the Fed minutes. It’s worth noting that the recent weakness in the US data challenges the hawkish hopes from the Fed, which in turn exert downside pressure on the US dollar and favor gold buyers.
Elsewhere, China’s Premier Li Keqiang recently crossed wires, via the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper People’s Daily, while urging local officials from six key provinces that account for about 40% of the country’s economy to bolster pro-growth measures. On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping and state planner National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) showed readiness for more measures to combat the recession fears.
Given the dragon nation’s status of being the world’s biggest commodity user, any negatives for Beijing weigh on the gold prices. However, the latest rebound in XAU/USD could well be linked to the thinking that the hopes of more stimulus could push for more metal demand from China.
While portraying the sentiment, US 10-year Treasury yields fade the previous day’s rebound while S&P 500 Futures retreat from a four-month high.
Looking forward, US data and Fed Minutes could direct XAU/USD moves while the headlines concerning China and the recession will also be important for clear directions.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the weekly resistance line confirms the short-term falling wedge bullish chart pattern, which in turn directs gold price towards Friday’s peak of $1,805.
However, the 200-HMA hurdle near $1,787 could challenge the XAU/USD bulls. Also acting as an upward resistance is the monthly peak surrounding $1,808.
Alternatively, the resistance-turned-support near $1,777 precedes the stated wedge’s support, close to $1,770 by the press time, to restrict the short-term XAU/USD downside.
Following that, the $1,765 and the monthly low of $1,754 will gain the gold sellers’ attention.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1778.72
|Today Daily Change
|2.94
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|1775.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1761.21
|Daily SMA50
|1780.38
|Daily SMA100
|1834.45
|Daily SMA200
|1841.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1771.57
|Previous Weekly High
|1807.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1765.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1758.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1782.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1788.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1793.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2100 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD trades in positive territory above 1.2100 in the early European session on Wednesday as investors assess the latest inflation data from the UK. On a yearly basis, the CPI climbed to 10.1% in July from 9.4% in June, surpassing the market expectation of 9.8%.
EUR/USD: 1.0100 remains in sight below 21 DMA, EU GDP, Fed minutes awaited
EUR/USD consolidates the previous rebound amid a cautiously optimistic mood. US dollar takes a breather ahead of Fed minutes, the euro awaits Eurozone GDP. The shared currency remains weighed down by recession fears and gas crises.
Gold justifies falling wedge breakout near $1,780, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold price consolidates weekly losses around $1,778 amid broad US dollar weakness heading into Wednesday’s European session. In doing so, the XAU/USD traders also portray the cautious mood of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Solana price hints at a 50% upswing under these specific conditions
Solana price shows an interesting setup as it tries to overcome a stiff resistance level. The fifth attempt to overcome hurdles will likely be successful due to multiple bullish confluences. Solana price has been on a clear uptrend since producing the June 14 swing low at $25.76.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!