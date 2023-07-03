Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to one-week highs after US data

- Gold gains momentum after US ISM Manufacturing.
- XAU/USD extends rebounds from monthly lows, tests $1,930/oz.
- US Dollar erases gains, US yields pullback from weekly highs.
Following the release of weaker-than-expected US economic data, Gold price jumped to $1,931, reaching the highest level in a week. The weaker data triggered a decline of the US Dollar and boosted Treasury bonds.
US ISM Manufacturing below expectations
The US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped from 46.9 to 46.0, falling short of expectations for a modest recovery to 47.2. The Prices Paid Index also fell, declining from 44.2 to 41.8, while Employment dropped from 51.4 to 41.8.
These numbers indicate ongoing problems in the manufacturing sector and softer price pressures, which weighed on the US dollar. As a result, the DXY fell to 102.75, testing Friday's lows, while the 10-year US bond yield pulled back from 3.86% and bottomed at 3.78%.
Following the report, XAU/USD jumped to $1,931 but failed to hold above $1,930. It is currently hovering around $1,926, up for the second consecutive trading day.
Gold continues to rebound after falling on Thursday to $1,982, the lowest level since March. While the technical outlook for the yellow metal has improved in the short-term, the bias on the daily chart remains to the downside, and the price remains well below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that stands at $1,936.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1927.35
|Today Daily Change
|7.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1920.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1938.92
|Daily SMA50
|1969.1
|Daily SMA100
|1944.5
|Daily SMA200
|1859.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1922.78
|Previous Daily Low
|1900.57
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1914.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1909.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1906.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1892.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1883.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1928.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1936.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1950.59
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900 after weak US data
EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Monday. Disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI survey from the US caused the US Dollar to come under modest bearish pressure, fuelling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2700
GBP/USD gained traction and climbed to a session high above 1.2720 before retreating toward 1.2700. Although the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength after weak PMI data, the cautious market stance doesn't allow the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold: XAU/USD loses momentum despite easing US Dollar demand Premium
Spot Gold recovered further on Monday after falling last week to $1,892.95 a troy ounce, its lowest since mid-March. The US Dollar found near-term demand at the weekly opening but held within familiar levels against most rivals, to turn south early in the American session.
Ethereum eyes $2,000 target as institutional investors pour capital into ETH funds
Ethereum ranks highest among altcoins in terms of institutional capital inflow, according to CoinShares’ latest report. While Bitcoin dominates the capital inflow from investors, Ethereum funds have observed a $2.7 million inflow over the past week.
S&P 500 Forecast: At 2023 high, index should continue advancing toward Friday jobs report
The S&P 500 index begins the week at a new high for the year based on the June 30 close at 4,450. The index has been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-March and shows no signs of stopping.