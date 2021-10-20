Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps to $1,785 with the dollar losing steam

- Gold regains bullish momentum to approach $1,800.
- Risk appetite and sideways US treasury yields hurt the USD.
- XAU/USD pushing against $1,780/85 resistance area.
Gold futures have bounced higher on Wednesday, favored by broad-based US dollar pullback, amid a higher appetite for risk. The yellow metal has appreciated about $20 so far today, after having remained flat, near $1.760, during the previous two days.
The dollar falters with investors focusing on quarterly earnings
Bullion has regained upside traction on Wednesday, amid a weaker US dollar, with upbeat earnings from the Healthcare sector buoying appetite for risk and easing concerns about supply chain disruptions and surging inflation. Wall Street is trading with moderate advances, while the US Dollar Index, which measures the greenback's value against the most traded currencies has extended its retreat to 93.50 area, 1% below the one-year high, at 94.50 reached last week.
Furthermore, the recent US Treasury bonds' rally fuelled by increasing expectations of imminent QE tapering, seems to have paused. Other major central banks, namely the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, are coming under increasing pressure to protect their economy against the impact of surging consumer prices and are forcing the Federal Reserve away from the limelight.
XAU/USD is pushing against the $1.770/80 resistance area
The pair has appreciated about 1% so far today and is trying to confirm above $1,780/85 resistance area (September 22 and October 8 highs) ahead of $1,807 (Sept. 15 high) which would expose July and September’s peak. At $1.830,
On the downside, immediate support lies at $1.760 area (October 18 low). Below here, the pair might extend losses to $1,745 (October 6 low), to face, then, a key support area at $1,725 (September 29, 30 low).
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1786.8
|Today Daily Change
|17.55
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|1769.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1759.99
|Daily SMA50
|1778.39
|Daily SMA100
|1795.21
|Daily SMA200
|1794.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1785.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1763
|Previous Weekly High
|1800.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|1750.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1834.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|1721.71
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1771.47
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1759.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1750.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1737.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1781.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1794.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1804.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
