- The market sentiment turned sour as Moscow said there had been no “breakthrough” in talks.
- Global equities fall, commodities rise, and the greenback breaks under the 98.00 mark.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: A hammer at the 50-DMA lifted the non-yielding metal above $1900.
Gold (XAU/USD) found some buying pressure around the $1900 mark, briefly broken on Wednesday amid an improvement in geopolitical developments in Eastern Europe, which dragged commodity prices down, with oil and silver recording losses, alongside the yellow-metal. At $1935.05, XAU/USD reflects the appetite for safe-haven assets, which in the FX space include the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.
Moscow sees no “breakthrough” in peace talks with Ukraine
Meanwhile, reports from Moscow said that although Ukraine has begun to put demands down on paper and be more specific, they don’t see anything really promising that looks like a breakthrough and emphasized there’s a lot of work ahead. That said, the market sentiment shifted negatively, lifting the prices of commodities.
Global equities are dropping from weekly highs on the aforementioned, while the greenback is down. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s measure vs. its peers, slides 0.64%, sits at 97.781, undermined by US Treasury yields down, with the 10-year benchmark note rate at 2.378%, down two basis points, though higher than the 2-year yield, which sits at 2.344%.
On Tuesday, the US 2 to 10-year yield curve briefly inverted when the 2-year exceeded the 10-year yield for the first time since 2019, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve tightening may cause a recession.
The US economic docket for Wednesday featured the US ADP Employment report for March, which showed that 455K jobs were added to the US economy, while the Department of Commerce reported that GDP for the Q4 in its Final reading came at 6.9%, a lower than the 7.1% estimated, but the highest since the Q3 of 2020.
Later, Richmond’s Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said that he would be open to a 50 bps hike in May “if necessary” and added that he would be looking at inflation and how strong the economy is. Barkin stated that it feels inflation will settle next year as the US central bank tightening moves take effect.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Gold’s Tuesday fall was stopped around the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $1894.43, in a downward move that looked like XAU/USD was going to get lower on positive news from Ukraine. However, once the market sentiment turned dismal, it printed a hammer, a bullish candlestick, that triggered Wednesday’s upward move, though downside risks remain unless XAU bulls reclaim the $1950 mark.
XAU/USD’s first resistance is March 1 daily high at $1950.30. Once cleared, it would open the door for a retest of the all-time high at $2075.28, but it would find the $2000 mark as the first resistance.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1935.05
|Today Daily Change
|15.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.81
|Today daily open
|1919.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1953.5
|Daily SMA50
|1892.35
|Daily SMA100
|1849.76
|Daily SMA200
|1818.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1890.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1966.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|1910.83
|Previous Monthly High
|1974.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|1788.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1905.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1914.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1896.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1873.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1857.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1935.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1952.29
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1975.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches higher as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1150 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the souring market mood, the dollar stays under selling pressure amid falling yields. The latest data from the US showed healthy growth in private sector employment in March.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.3170
GBP/USD has continued to push higher in the American session amid broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The pair is trading above 1.3170 with the US Dollar Index staying deep in the red below 98.00 despite upbeat ADP data.
Gold clings to strong daily gains above $1,930
Gold has preserved its bullish momentum in the American session and advanced above $1,930. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAU/USD build on daily gains.
SHIB to skyrocket to $0.00005
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday