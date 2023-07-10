Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles above $1,920 as focus shifts to US Inflation

- Gold price is consolidating above $1,920.00 ahead of US inflation data.
- The overall risk profile is still negative as the Fed is going to resume its policy-tightening spell.
- Gold price is auctioning in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is demonstrating a non-directional performance after correcting from a weekly high of $1,935.00 in the London session. The precious metal has turned topsy-turvy as investors are shifting their focus towards the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) after the impact of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
Analysts at Well Fargo expect a surprisingly resilient labor market has helped to keep the United States economy expanding at a moderate pace despite continued fears about a recession. However, even amid more forthcoming labor supply and gradually cooling labor demand, the weight of the evidence still suggests that the labor market remains too tight to be consistent with 2% inflation.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have recovered decent losses generated in early Europe, portraying a recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants. The overall risk profile is still negative as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is going to resume its policy-tightening spell and will push interest rates to 5.25-5.50%. Investors should note that Fed chair Jerome Powell skipped the rate-hiking spree in its June monetary policy meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has rebounded after dropping to near 102.30. A sideways auction is expected in the USD Index ahead of US inflation data. As per the consensus, monthly headline CPI elevated at a higher pace of 0.3% vs. the prior pace of 0.1%. Annualized headline inflation is expected to soften to 3.1% against the former release of 4.0%. Declining gasoline prices have decelerated headline inflation, however, the major focus will be on the core inflation data.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price is auctioning in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a two-hour scale. Upward-sloping trendline of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from June 29 low at $1,893.00 while the horizontal resistance is placed from June 21 high around $1,937.00.
The 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,927.00 is acting as a barricade for the Gold bulls.
A 40.00-60.00 range oscillation by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) indicates a non-directional performance.
Gold two-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1923.82
|Today Daily Change
|-1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1929.21
|Daily SMA50
|1961.99
|Daily SMA100
|1947.99
|Daily SMA200
|1866.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1934.89
|Previous Daily Low
|1909.69
|Previous Weekly High
|1935.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.77
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1925.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1897.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1886.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1936.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1948.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1961.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0950 ahead of Eurozone Sentix
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.0950 in the European morning on Monday. Resurgent US Dollar demand amid soft Chinese inflation data is weighing on the pair. Mixed ECB commentary limits the upside in the Euro ahead of the Eurozone Sentix data.
GBP/USD battles 1.2800 as US Dollar recoups losses
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, having retreated from the YTD top near 1.2850 set on Friday. The rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market mood help revive the US Dollar demand, exerting downward pressure on the pair. UK Hunt's speech is next in focus.
Gold remains on the defensive amid reviving US Dollar demand
Gold price struggles to gain any meaningful traction and oscillates in a range on Monday. Elevated US bond yields help revive the US Dollar and act as a headwind for the metal. The uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future rate hike path could limit the downside.
XRP holders want to write letters to Judge Torres, lawyer says no good can come from it
XRP holders, in a fit of impatience, are deliberating a more hands-on approach to get things rolling in the case against the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
Disinflation theme could be given another boost this week
The slight steepening in the yield curve is worth watching. In layman’s terms, it means that a slowdown in growth now could lead to stronger growth in the future, which is no bad thing.