- Gold retreats from a $1,670 high on Friday to the $1,645 area so far.
- The US dollar regains lost ground on a cautious market.
- XAU/USD is testing support at $1,640.
Gold futures have opened the week on a moderately bearish tone, giving away some of the ground taken on the sharp recovery witnessed last Friday. The yellow metal has pulled back from a 10-day high at $1,670 and is now testing the support area at $1,640.
Gold loses strength as the US dollar picks up
Investors remain cautious in the week opening, awaiting the monetary policy decisions by some of the world’s major central banks, while stock markets are mixed. In the US, the Dow Jones and the S&P Indexes appreciate 0.8% and 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Index eases 0.1%.
The market seems to have digested a news report published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday, suggesting that the Federal Reserve would be open to moderate its tightening cycle in December. The US dollar, as a result, has shrugged off Friday's weakness to appreciate moderately higher which is weighing on gold prices.
XAU/USD: Support area at $1645 is holding bears
On the downside, the support area at $1,645 Is protecting the XAU/USD from further decline, which might push the yellow metal to retest $1,615 (September 28, October 21 lows) ahead of April 2020 lows at $1,575.
On the upside, the pair should appreciate past Friday’s top at $1,670 and the 50-day SMA at $1,695 to regain bullish momentum and set its target at the $1,730/35 area (September 13, October 4 highs).
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1648.31
|Today Daily Change
|-9.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|1657.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1665.97
|Daily SMA50
|1696.19
|Daily SMA100
|1739.67
|Daily SMA200
|1814.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1658.24
|Previous Daily Low
|1617.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1668.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|1617.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1642.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1632.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1630.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1603.42
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1589.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1671.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1685.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1712.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 0.9900 on soft dollar
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Monday. The improving market mood despite the disappointing Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys from the US seems to be weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
GBP/USD turned north and advanced toward 1.1350 in the second half of the day on Monday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. Investors remain cautious while trying to figure out how Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will approach the fiscal plan.
Gold loses traction, retreats below $1,650
After having advanced toward $1,655 with the initial reaction to the dismal PMI data from the US, gold lost its traction and dropped below $1,650. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays resilient above 4.2%, not allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Assessing the possibility of an Ethereum Classic price rebound as hashrate dips
ETC is trading 51% down from its September peak at $45.81. Markets were surprised when ETC price more than tripled its value from $13.50, thanks to the departure of miners from the former Ethereum PoW (proof-of-work) protocol.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.