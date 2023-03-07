Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady below $1,850 level, awaits Powell’s testimony

- Gold price remains on the defensive on Tuesday, though lacks any follow-through selling.
- Retreating US bond yields keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and lends support.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond the $1,850 area on Tuesday and remains well below a nearly three-week high touched the previous day. The XAU/USD languishes below the $1,845 level through the first half of the European session as traders await a testimony by Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell before placing fresh directional bets.
Jerome Powell’s testimony eyed for clues about future rate-hike path
Powell's remarks will be closely scrutinized for clues about the Fed's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term trajectory of the non-yielding Gold price. Several policymakers recently backed the case for higher rate hikes and opened the door for a 50 bps lift-off at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this month. Moreover, the incoming macro data from the United States (US) indicated that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped and pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. Hence, a more hawkish commentary will offset any near-term positive outlook for the XAU/USD and shift the bias back in favour of bearish traders.
Retreating US bond yields, subdued US Dollar demand, recession fears lend support
Some market participants, however, are unsure about Powell's tone amid expectations that the US economy might be cooling. This, in turn, prompts some repositioning trade, which is evident from a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and keeps the US Dollar (USD) bulls on the defensive. Heading into the key event risk, a subdued USD price action lends some support to the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Apart from this, looming recession risks further contributes to limiting the downside for the safe-haven XAU/USD, at least for the time being. This, in turn, warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders and before positioning for any meaningful retracement slide from a multi-week high touched the previous day.
Traders might refrain from placing directional bets around Gold price
Hence, strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm that the recent recovery from the vicinity of the $1,800 round-figure mark, or the YTD low touched on February 28, has run its course. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US, the US bond yields could drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to Gold price. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the XAU/USD, though any meaningful movement in either direction seems unlikely.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the $1,835 horizontal zone is likely to protect the immediate downside. Any subsequent decline might find some support near the $1.822-$1,821 area ahead of the $1,810 level and last week's swing low, near the $1,805-$1,804 region. This is closely followed by the $1,800 round-figure mark, which coincides with the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A convincing break below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make Gold prices vulnerable to slide further.
On the flip side, the $1,856-$1,858 region seems to have emerged as an immediate hurdle, above which the XAU/USD could climb to the 100-day SMA, currently around the $1,870 area. This should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for a further near-term appreciating move and allow bulls to reclaim the $1,900 mark with some intermediate barrier near the $1,884-$1,886 supply zone.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1843.86
|Today Daily Change
|-2.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1846.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.61
|Daily SMA50
|1869.61
|Daily SMA100
|1802.84
|Daily SMA200
|1775.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1858.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1845.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1856.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1804.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1850.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1853.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1841.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1836.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1828.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1854.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1863.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1868.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0650 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is closing in on 1.0650, facing fresh selling pressure in European trading. The pair is weighed by a cautious market mood and a renewed uptick in the US Dollar even as the US Treasury yields stay depressed. All eyes are on Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD tests 1.2000 amid US Dollar rebound, Powell eyed
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2000 in the European session. The pair is undermined by the renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks a month-long consultation on the post-Brexit deal. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood ahead of Powell's testimony.
Gold clings to key EMA joint as Fed Chair Powell’s testimony looms
Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains beyond the $1,850 area on Tuesday and remains well below a nearly three-week high touched the previous day.
Can the growth of AAVE V3 deployment on Ethereum catalyze recovery in the DeFi token?
AAVE V3 was first deployed on Ethereum on January 27. Since then the DeFi protocol witnessed massive growth, adding nearly 11 new assets within a month of its deployment.
All eyes on Powell
The Fed Chair will appear before the Senate Banking Committee later today to testify on the semi-annual monetary policy report. These events attract a lot of attention but the reality is the Chair's performance is usually quite polished.