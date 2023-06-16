Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady above $1,955 level on bearish US Dollar

- Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday.
- Hawkish outlooks by major central banks act as a headwind for the precious metal.
- The US Dollar languishes near a multi-week low and lends support to the XAU/USD.
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from the $1,925-$1,924 area, or its lowest level since March 17 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,955 level and remains well within a familiar trading range held over the month or so.
Bearish US Dollar lends support to Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) struggles to register any meaningful recovery and languishes near a five-week low amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its year-long rate-hiking cycle. This led to the overnight slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar-denominated Gold price. Any meaningful upside, however, remains elusive in the wake of a more hawkish outlook by major central banks.
Hawkish central banks act as a headwind for XAU/USD
It is worth recalling that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) delivered a surprise 25 basis point (bps) rate hike last week, suggesting that the fight against inflation is not over yet. Furthermore, the Fed signalled this week that borrowing costs may still need to rise by as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. The European Central Bank (ECB) also lifted rates by 25 bps, to the highest level in 22 years, and indicated further tightening to bring Eurozone inflation to its 2% target.
Positive risk tone contributes to capping Gold price
Adding to this, the Bank of England (BoE) is also expected to be far more aggressive in policy tightening to contain stubbornly high inflation, which, at an 8.7% YoY rate in April, is still running at more than four times the central bank's 2% target. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the non-yielding Gold price. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets might further contribute to capping gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD, at least for now.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the Gold price has formed a near-term bottom. In the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the United States (US), traders will take cues from Fed Governor Christopher Waller's public appearance. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment could provide some impetus to the XAU/USD.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find bearish acceptance below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrants some caution before positioning for further losses. That said, any subsequent move up is likely to confront resistance near the $1,962-$1,964 region ahead of the $1,970-$1,972 supply zone. This is followed by the $1,983-$1,985 hurdle, above which the Gold price could reclaim the $2,000 psychological mark and climb further to the next relevant resistance near the $2,010-$2,012 region.
On the flip side, the 100-day SMA, currently pegged near the $1,942-$1,940 area, now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $1,932 region and the overnight swing low, around the $1,925-$1,924 zone. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $1,900 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further and drag the XAU/USD towards the $1,876-$1,875 horizontal support en route to the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the $1,839 region.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1957.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1958.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1957.79
|Daily SMA50
|1986.32
|Daily SMA100
|1941.79
|Daily SMA200
|1846.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1960.31
|Previous Daily Low
|1924.85
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1938.15
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1946.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1938.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1935.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1912.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1899.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1970.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1983.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2006.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD hit a fresh daily low of 1.0916 on Friday. It is down for the day, hovering around 1.0935. Despite this, the pair is up almost 200 pips from a week ago and is on track to post its biggest weekly gain in months. This boost is largely due to a weaker US Dollar across the board, following the Fed and ECB meetings.
GBP/USD heads for highest weekly close since April 2022
The Pound continues to outperform ahead of the release of UK inflation data and the Bank of England meeting next week. The GBP/USD is trading above 1.2820 and is on track to post its strongest weekly close in over a year. EUR/GBP has fallen to its lowest level since August 2022.
Gold struggles to stay above $1,960 as US yields rebound
After having climbed toward $1,970 earlier in the day, Gold price declined below $1,960 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day following the upbeat consumer sentiment data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
BlackRock applies for spot Bitcoin ETF, France investigates Binance, XRP wipes out gains
Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins witnessed steep declines in their prices throughout the week. Events of June 13, the Binance and Coinbase hearing and Hinman documents released put the spotlight on XRP and exchange tokens.
China's Post-COVID Rebound Is Over, European Central Bank Remains Hawkish
This was a busy week for markets and monetary policymakers alike, as a healthy slate of economic data was accompanied by an FOMC meeting.