Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady above $1,870 level ahead of Powell’s speech

- Gold price struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and hangs near a one-month low.
- Expectations that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance seem to cap the XAU/USD.
- Subdued US Dollar price action lends some support ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech.
Gold price edges higher for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit seems to struggle to capitalize on the modest intraday gains. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,872-$1,873 region heading into the North American session and remains close to a one-month low touched on Monday.
Subdued US Dollar demand lends support to Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) stalls its recent strong recovery move from a nine-month low and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the Gold price. The downside for the USD, however, seems cushioned amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will stick to its hawkish stance for longer. This, in turn, keeps a lid on any meaningful upside for the US Dollar-denominated commodity.
Hawkish Fed expectations cap the upside for Gold price
The latest monthly employment details from the United States (US) released last Friday pointed to the underlying strength in the labor market and could allow the Fed to continue raising interest rates. This, in turn, pushes the US Treasury bond yields higher and acts as a tailwind for the Greenback, capping gains for the non-yielding Gold price, at least for the time being.
Focus remains on Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Traders also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance later during the US session. Powell's comments on inflation and monetary policy might influence market expectations about the Fed's rate-hike path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to Gold price.
In the meantime, the XAU/USD seems more likely to extend its sideways consolidative price move in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent sharp pullback from the highest level since April 2022 has run its course and positioning for additional gains.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the lack of any meaningful buying suggests that the recent downfall in Gold price might still be far from being over. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. That said, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the multi-week low, around the $1,860 region, before placing fresh bearish bets.
Gold price could then accelerate the fall towards the $1,825 horizontal support en route to the $1,800 round-figure mark. This is followed by the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the $1,776-$1,775 area. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders set the stage for a deeper corrective decline.
On the flip side, any meaningful upside is likely to confront some resistance near the $1,890-$1.892 zone ahead of the $1,900 mark. A sustained strength beyond has the potential to lift the Gold price to the $1,920 horizontal barrier, above which a bout of a short-covering move could push the XAU/USD towards the $1,950 region. This is closely followed by the multi-month peak, around the $1,960 area touched last week.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1871.97
|Today Daily Change
|3.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1868.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1914.22
|Daily SMA50
|1848.61
|Daily SMA100
|1768.4
|Daily SMA200
|1776.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1881.39
|Previous Daily Low
|1860.3
|Previous Weekly High
|1959.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1861.45
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1873.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1868.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1858.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1848.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1837.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1879.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1891.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1900.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
