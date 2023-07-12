Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds gains following Fed’s Beige Book

- XAU/USD jumped above the 100-day SMA to $1,958
- Fed’s Beige books stated that overall economic activity increased slightly since late May.
- Soft inflation figure weight on the USD as it made Treasury yields decline.
On Wednesday, the Gold spot XAU/USD gained more than 1% and jumped to a daily high of $1,958. In that sense, the yellow metal gained ground following the report of soft inflation figures from the US, which fueled a decline in US yields. In the meantime, the DXY index stands at its lowest level since April 2022, and the Federal Reserve Beige Book report failed to trigger a recovery.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 3% year-on-year in June, slightly lower than the expected 3.1% and down from the previous figure of 4%. The Core inflation also decreased to 4.8% year-on-year, below the anticipated 5% from the previous 5.3%. Consequently, US Treasury yields experienced significant declines across the board. The 2-year yield dropped to 4.74%, the 5-year yield fell to 4.07%, and the 10-year yield dived to 3.86% all three seeing more than 2% declines on the day.
Despite falling yields, investors continue to bet on a 25 basis points hike in the next July meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool. That said, investors shouldn't take off the table another hike for the rest of 2023 as Jerome Powell and several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials hinted that “multiple hikes” may be appropriate.
In addition, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book revealed that the overall economic activity in the US has seen a slight increase since late May. The report also indicated that consumer spending had shown mixed results, with growth primarily observed in consumer services. However, following the report's release, its impact on the USD was limited as it continues to show weakness agains most of its rivals.
XAU/USD Levels to watch
After piercing through the 100-day Simple Moving Average, the XAU/USD confirms a bullish outlook for the short term, as it now trades above the 20, 100 and 200-day SMAs. In addition, indicators show strength with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing north above its midline while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints higher green bars.
Resistance levels: $1,970, $1,980, $2,000.
Support levels: 1,950 (100-day SMA), $1,930 (20-day SMA), $1,915.
XAU/USD Daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1958.77
|Today Daily Change
|26.51
|Today Daily Change %
|1.37
|Today daily open
|1932.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1927
|Daily SMA50
|1959.16
|Daily SMA100
|1949.73
|Daily SMA200
|1868.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1938.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1924.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1935.09
|Previous Weekly Low
|1902.77
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1933.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1929.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1924.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1917.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1939.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1945.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1953.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds to gains above 1.1130, posts highest daily close since March 2022 Premium
EUR/USD is holding firm to gains above 1.1100. The pair jumped following the release of US CPI data and posted its highest daily close since March 2022. The USD tumbled with the DXY falling to one-year lows below 100.50. More US inflation data is due on Thursday, and also the ECB minutes.
GBP/USD hits 1.3000 for the first time since April 2022
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar and reached at 1.3900, a fresh 15-month high. US inflation data triggered a sharp decline of the Greenback. UK GDP, US PPI, and Jobless Claims are due on Thursday.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Altcoins could suffer if BTC holds its ground
Bitcoin (BTC) price holds steady, moving within a fixed range despite macroeconomic forces and industry developments. With it, Ethereum (ETH) price too is moving horizontally.
June CPI: More convincing progress underway
Today's report on the Consumer Price Index for June brought good news. Headline consumer price inflation increased 0.2% over the month and 3.0% over the past year.