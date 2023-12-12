Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds below $2,000, all eyes on US PPI, Fed rate decision

Gold price (XAU/USD) edges lower to $1,980 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal reversed previous gains after the release of US inflation figures. The report reinforced views that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would need to maintain rates higher for longer to bring inflation to the 2% target. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the USD against a weighted basket of currencies used by US trade partners, hovers around 103.80 after retreating from the 104.30 zone. The Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield dropping slightly from 4.23% to 4.21%. On Tuesday, the US inflation, as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.1% MoM in November, in line with the market expectation. The annual figure grew 3.1% in November from 3.2% in October, as estimated. Additionally, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.3% MoM and 4.0% YoY, matching the market consensus. The US inflation remains elevated and market players anticipate that the Fed will need to keep rates higher for longer to contain price increases. However, market players will take cues from the Fed monetary policy meeting and Chair Jerome Powell's comments. The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, with 80% odds of a rate cut in May, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Late Tuesday, the Chinese government emphasized the importance of industrial policy next year. The Chinese authorities will guide financial institutions to increase support for technological innovation, green transformation, inclusive small and micro businesses, and the digital economy. This headline disappointed investors seeking a big stimulus to boost growth amid China’s worsening deflation, liquidity crunch in the property sector, weak trade data, and a slowing recovery after Covid lockdowns. Market participants will monitor the US Producer Price Index (PPI) ahead of the Fed monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Traders will take cues from the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments after the meeting. If the Fed officials deliver the hawkish remarks, this could exert some selling pressure on the gold price.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.