Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds around $1,815 after ADP report

- XAU/USD remains in an intraday consolidation near $1,815 after US data.
- US ADP employment reports show an increase in private payrolls above expectations.
- US Dollar holds onto recent gains, US yields retreat.
Gold prices continued to move near $1,815/oz following the release of US employment data that surpassed expectations. XAU/USD dropped toward $1,810 and managed to remain above. The yellow metal is trading $35 below the level it had a day ago, hit by Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
Data keeps pointing to a tight US labor market
Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Tuesday that private sector employment rose by 242K in February, above the 200K expected. January’s numbers were revised higher from 106K to 119K. ADP’s Chief Economist commented that they are seeing robust hiring but warned pay growth “is still quite elevated”.
The numbers continue to show a tight labor market keeping the doors open to more action from the Federal Reserve. The ADP report contained no major surprises, having a modest impact on markets. The round of labor market data will continue on Thursday with Jobless Claims and on Friday with Nonfarm payrolls.
Next on Wednesday, is Fed Chair Jerome Powell testimony before the US Congress. On Tuesday, he triggered the decline in XAU/USD by opening the doors to a 50 basis points rate hike at the March FOMC meeting.
Jerome Powell Testimony: Fed Chair to answer US House of Representatives after hawkish remarks
The Dollar rose marginally after the report, while US yields retreat. Despite the recovery in Treasuries, XAU/USD remained steady. Dollar’s strength and risk aversion are keeping the upside limited, while at the same time, leave the metal vulnerable to more losses.
If XAU/USD breaks under $1,808 (daily low) over the next hours, a test of the critical $1,800 support zone seems likely. On the upside, it needs to consolidate firmly above $1,815 in order to gain some support.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1813.83
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1814.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1839.8
|Daily SMA50
|1869.64
|Daily SMA100
|1804.46
|Daily SMA200
|1775.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1851.73
|Previous Daily Low
|1812.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1856.35
|Previous Weekly Low
|1804.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1959.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1804.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1827.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1836.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1800.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1787.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1761.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1839.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1865.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1878.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
