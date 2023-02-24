Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds within bearish set-up ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge

- Gold price picks up bids to pare recent losses after refreshing 2023 low.
- Short-term bearish channel, downbeat technical details keep XAU/USD sellers hopeful.
- Mixed geopolitical, trade news join yields to underpin corrective bounce.
- Gold traders brace for US Core PCE Price Index for January.
Gold price (XAU/USD) licks its wounds near $1,825 amid Friday’s sluggish start, after refreshing the yearly low during a four-day downtrend in the last. In doing so, the yellow metal seems to cheer a retreat in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar while bracing for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge.
Gold price recover on softer US Treasury bond yields
Although the fears of recession and higher Federal Reserve (Fed) rates are well known, the US benchmark Treasury bond yields remain pressured in the last three consecutive days. That said, the 10-year Treasury bond yields mark a three-day downtrend near 3.88% by the press time, following a run-up to refresh a three-month high. The US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around a seven-week high while proving a two-day uptrend near 104.60 by the press time.
It should be noted that the absence of a fresh boost to the hawkish Fed concerns, other than what’s already known to the markets, seemed to have triggered the latest retreat in the US Treasury bond yield and the US Dollar, especially ahead of the key US inflation data. The same join the market’s preparation for the key US inflation data to underpin the Gold price recovery from a multi-day low.
“Fed funds futures are priced for 25 basis-point (bp) hikes over the next three meetings, with a peak rate of 5.36% hitting in July,” said Reuters, versus 5.10% peak rate signaled by the Fed during the latest monetary policy meeting.
US data favors XAU/USD bears
Although the market’s pricing in the Fed moves underpinned the Gold price recovery, upbeat US statistics weigh on the XAU/USD. That said, Thursday’s second reading of the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized, better known as Real GDP, eased to 2.7% for the fourth quarter (Q4) versus 2.9% first forecasts. However, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price and Core PCE for the said period rose to 3.7% and 4.3% QoQ versus 3.2% and 3.9% respective first estimations. Additionally, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index improved to 0.23 in January from -0.46 (revised), versus 0.03 analysts’ estimates. On the same line, Initial Jobless Claims also eased to 192K for the week ended on February 17 from 195K (revised) prior, compared to the 200K expected.
Mixed risk catalysts trouble Gold traders
While yields are against the Gold bears but not the US Dollar, the mixed geopolitical and trade headlines seem to confuse the XAU/USD traders and add the importance of the upcoming US data for clear directions.
On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled that the US will resume discussions with China on economic issues 'at an appropriate time' whereas China’s Commerce Ministry urged the US to create good conditions for trade with China. The news managed to trigger cautious optimism during the late hours of the previous day.
On the same line were statements from China’s commerce ministry spokesperson who said, the recovery momentum in the country’s consumer market was strong in January while also adding, “The government will take more measures to revive and expand consumption.”
However, the latest headlines suggesting China’s readiness to supply combat drones to Russia and the US Senators’ push to halt Chinese carriers overflying Russia on US flights seem to renew the market fears and put a floor under the US Dollar, challenging the Gold buyers in turn.
Amid these plays, the market sentiment remains dicey and the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street closed with minor gains.
As a result, today’s US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for January becomes the key for watching. Forecasts suggest that the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge could have risen by 4.9% YoY in January, versus 5% prior. Further, the more relevant Core PCE Price Index, known as Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, is likely eased to 4.3% YoY, compared 4.4% prior.
Also read: US PCE Inflation Preview: Can the US Dollar turn bullish for good?
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price holds onto a three-week-old bearish trajectory, portrayed by a descending trend channel, even as the metal recently bounced off a multi-day low.
That said, bearish signals from the Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator join the absence of an oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) line, placed at 14, to keep XAU/USD sellers hopeful.
As a result, the precious metal’s further decline to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of mid-December 2022 to early February upside, around $1,813, appears imminent. However, the stated channel bearish channel’s lower line, close to the $1,800 threshold by the press time, could challenge the Gold sellers afterward.
In a case where the Gold price remains weak past $1,800, the December 2022 bottom surrounding $1,773 could lure the bears.
On the contrary, the 50-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) adds strength to the aforementioned bearish channel’s top line of around $1,840, making it the short-term key hurdle for the Gold buyers to cross.
Even if the XAU/USD rises past $1,840, the 61.8% and 50% Fibonacci retracement levels around $1,845 and $1,868 in that order could challenge the bulls before giving them control.
Overall, Gold price is likely to remain weak for the short term even if the downside room appears limited.
Gold price: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1823.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1823.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1869.94
|Daily SMA50
|1864.98
|Daily SMA100
|1791.19
|Daily SMA200
|1776.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1833.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1817.44
|Previous Weekly High
|1870.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1818.93
|Previous Monthly High
|1949.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|1823.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1823.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1827.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1815.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1808.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1799.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1832.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1841.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1848.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY jumps back toward 135.00 as BoJ Gov nominee Ueda testifies
USD/JPY is rebounding toward 135.00, having tested the 134.00 mark, as the BoJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda testifies on his confirmation hearings before the parliament on Friday. Investors are assess his take on the monetary policy ahead of the US PCE inflation data.
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6800 amid steady USD
AUD/USD is advancing above 0.6800 in Friday's Asian trading. Risk sentiment struggles while the US Dollar steadies ahead of the critical US PCE inflation data. Looming geopolitical tensions between US and China over Russia could keep the pair's upside limited.
Gold grinds within bearish set-up ahead of Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge
Gold price licks its wounds near $1,825, after refreshing the yearly low during a four-day downtrend in the last. The yellow metal seems to cheer a retreat in the United States Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar.
Ethereum Classic: Scalpers aim lower, is the downtrend inevitable?
Ethereum Classic price has caught a taste of bearish momentum in the market, potentially leading to a downswing. Still, the macro should be held in the back of traders' mind while they consider joining the bears.
Is recession still possible? – FOMC, rates, PCE
Stock bulls are sticking close to the sidelines as they await the critical PCE Prices Index on Friday amid concerns that recent declines in inflation may have stalled. Stubbornly high prices mean the Federal Reserve may have more work to do, including increasing interest rates higher than many have been penciling.