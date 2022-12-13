- Gold price seesaws around multi-day high after retreating from the key resistance.
- US Dollar plunged after inflation data as softer CPI figures cut hawkish Fed bets.
- Cautious mood ahead of FOMC, concerns surrounding China test XAU/USD bulls.
- US Federal Reserve is set for 50 bps rate hike but the future guidance will be key for Gold traders.
Gold price (XAU/USD) buyers struggle to defend the biggest daily jump in a fortnight as the metal seesaws around $1,810, following a retreat from the highest levels since late June.
Slower-than-expected growth in the US inflation, actually the slowest in over a year, allowed Gold buyers to return to the desk and refresh a multi-day high near $1,825. That said, the market’s anxiety ahead of today’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and a bit pale headlines from China seemed to have tested the XAU/USD bulls of late.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 7.1% YoY in November versus the 7.3% expected and 7.7% prior. Further, the CPI ex Food & Energy, known as the Core CPI, also declined to 6.0% YoY during the stated month compared to 6.1% market forecasts and 6.3% previous readings. “Traders of futures tied to the Federal Reserve’s policy rate boosted bets Tuesday that the U.S. central bank will notch down its interest-rate hike pace further early next year, after a government report showed inflation eased sharply in November,” said Reuters. The same drowned the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a six-month low of 103.61 and propelled the Gold price.
On the other hand, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva was spotted expecting slower economic growth for China due to the latest jump in the daily Covid cases. Additionally, Bloomberg came out with the news suggesting that the Chinese leaders delayed the economic policy meeting due to the COVID-19 problems.
Above all, the cautious mood ahead of today’s Fed, especially after Tuesday’s downbeat US inflation data, keeps Gold traders on the edge.
Even so, Wall Street closed positive and the US 10-year Treasury yields slumped nearly 11 basis points (bps) to 3.50% by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Moving on, Gold traders may witness sidelined moves ahead of FOMC. Given the dovish expectations, with a 50 bps rate hike on the card, surprise hawkish signals will be enough to recall the XAU/USD bears.
Gold price technical analysis
Gold price flirts with a six-month-old horizontal resistance surrounding $1,810 after faking the rising wedge confirmation the previous day. That said, the yellow metal also reversed from the stated one-month-old wedge’s upper line while consolidating the biggest daily gains in a fortnight.
Given the nearly overbought RSI and sluggish MACD signals, not to forget the XAU/USD pullback from the wedge’s top line, currently around $1,820, the yellow metal may witness further grinding.
That said, a convergence of the 10-DMA and the wedge’s lower line offers strong downside support near $1,790, a break of which could quickly drag the quote towards September’s high near $1,735.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of the $1,820 hurdle won’t hesitate to propel the metal prices toward June’s peak surrounding $1,880.
Gold price: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1810.82
|Today Daily Change
|30.32
|Today Daily Change %
|1.70%
|Today daily open
|1780.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1767.71
|Daily SMA50
|1712.62
|Daily SMA100
|1718.6
|Daily SMA200
|1791.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.52
|Previous Daily Low
|1777.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1810.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1765.89
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1785.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1789.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1772.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1765.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1753.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1792.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1805.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1812.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE
The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.
EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.
Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements
Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.
Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers
XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.