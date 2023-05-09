Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher past $2,010 support amid US default fears

- Gold price prints mild gains to pare Friday’s heavy losses during two-day rebound.
- Market sentiment remains dicey amid unimpressive Fed bank survey details.
- Cautious mood ahead of US debt ceiling talks, mixed Fed talks keep XAU/USD traders on their toes.
Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher past $2,000 round figure as it consolidates Friday’s heavy losses during a two-day uptrend to early Tuesday, up 0.12% intraday near $2,023 by the press time.
In doing so, the yellow metal benefits from the market’s cautious mood ahead of the US negotiations on avoiding the default. However, the recent rebound in the US Dollar and the Treasury bond yields, as well as inflation expectations, prod the XAU/USD buyers amid a sluggish session.
US Dollar Index (DXY) defends the previous day’s rebound near 101.50 amid firmer signals from the US inflation expectations per 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates from the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data. Also favoring the greenback’s gauge could be the market’s fears fuelled by comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s actions. Reuters shares news suggesting US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s personal reaching out to business and financial leaders to explain the "catastrophic" impact a US default on its debt would have on the U.S. and global economies, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
On the contrary, unimpressive details of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) quarterly bank loan survey, showed tighter standards and weaker demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to large and middle-market firms, as well as small firms, over the first quarter, seem to prod the XAU/USD traders.
As a result, S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear directions despite posting mild losses around 4,150 whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields struggle to extend the three-day uptrend during early Tuesday.
Looking forward, a light calendar may allow the Gold price to grind higher ahead of the key debt-ceiling talks in the White House. Any negative outcome, which is more likely, can weigh on the US Dollar and propel the XAU/USD.
Gold Price technical analysis
Gold price grinds higher within a $20 trading range comprising the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) and the 200-HMA, respectively near $2,030 and $2,010.
Adding strength to the upside filter is a one-week-old horizontal resistance zone while an upward-sloping trend line from the last Tuesday increases the strength of the $2,010 support confluence.
That said, sluggish MACD signals and steady RSI (14) suggest the continuation of the XAU/USD’s slower grind towards the north.
It’s worth noting that $2,060 holds the key for the Gold price rally towards refreshing the all-time high, currently around $2,080, whereas the $2,000 psychological magnet acts as an additional downside filter to watch for the XAU/USD bears before taking control.
Gold Price: Hourly chart
Trend: Gradual upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2022.92
|Today Daily Change
|1.76
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|2021.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2006.29
|Daily SMA50
|1956.97
|Daily SMA100
|1911.16
|Daily SMA200
|1815.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2029.41
|Previous Daily Low
|2014.36
|Previous Weekly High
|2079.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|1977.12
|Previous Monthly High
|2048.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|1949.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2023.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2020.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2013.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2006.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1998.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2028.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2036.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2043.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
