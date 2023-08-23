Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher past $1,895 support as PMI data looms – Confluence Detector

- Gold Price braces for the first weekly gain in five despite positing mild daily gains of late.
- Cautious optimism joins positioning for PMI data to weigh on US Treasury bond yields, US Dollar and underpin XAU/USD rebound.
- Softer preliminary PMIs from top-tier economies can prod central bankers from turning hawkish at Jackson Hole and favor Gold buyers.
- Sustained trading beyond key support confluence keeps XAU/USD bulls hopeful.
Gold Price (XAU/USD) stays on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day despite lacking upside momentum ahead of the top-tier statistics.
That said, the XAU/USD’s latest run-up could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat amid softer Treasury bond yields and slightly positive market sentiment.
Furthermore, expectations of improving US-China ties and mixed concerns about the dedollarization at the BRICS Summit, currently held in South Africa to facilitate diplomatic discussion among Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, also favor the Gold buyers.
On the same line could be the market’s heavy bets, per the interest rate futures, suggesting no change in the Fed rate in September, as well as expectations favoring the lack of hawkish bias in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Friday’s Jackson hole Symposium.
It’s worth noting, however, that the recently firmer US data and the Federal Reserve policymakers’ hesitance in welcoming the rate-cut bias seems to guard the XAU/USD rebound as markets await preliminary readings of the August month Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for major economies.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD recapture 200 DMA? Focus on EU/ US PMIs
Gold Price: Key levels to watch
As per our Technical Confluence indicator, the Gold Price stays firmer past the $1,895 support confluence comprising Fibonacci 38.2% on one day and one week, as well as 10-SMA on the four-hour (4H) chart.
That said, the previous highs on the daily and monthly chart join the upper line of the Bollinger on the four-hour play to restrict the immediate upside of the XAU/USD price near $1,905.
Following that, Pivot Point one-month S1, previous weekly high and 100-SMA on 4H, close to $1,918, appears the last defense of the Gold sellers.
On the contrary, a downside break of the $1,895 key support won’t open doors for the Gold sellers as Fibonacci 23.6% on one-week and the lower band of the Bollinger, around $1,892, precedes the previous weekly low of around $1,885 to restrict short-term downside of the XAU/USD.
In a case where the Gold Price remains weak past $1,885, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the early March swing high of around $1,858 can’t be ruled out.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.0850 early Europe this Wednesday. Cautious optimism and a retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2750, UK PMIs eyed
GBP/USD is trading on the front foot near 1.2750 in the European morning this Wednesday. The pair is drawing support from the US Dollar pullback across the board. However, the further upside appears elusive amid cautious trading and ahead of UK PMIs.
Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar
Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
Aptos announces an improvement over ERC-721 token standard, likely to catalyze APT recovery
Aptos announced the launch of a Digital Asset Standard (DA) to scale NFTs for creators on its chain. The launch is an improvement over the chain’s existing token standard TokenV1, Ethereum’s ERC-721 and Solana network’s SPL.
Flash PMIs set to weaken further in August
The FTSE 100 managed to finally break its worst run of losses since 2019 yesterday, posting its first daily gain since the 10th August. The gains were hard-won however with the index trying retreating from its daily highs and failing for the second day in a row to consolidate a move above 7,300.