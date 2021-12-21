Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800

- Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
- Relatively thin liquidity warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets.
Gold regained positive traction on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's losses, stalling its recent pullback from the $1,814-15 resistance zone or monthly high touched last week. The XAU/USD maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, with bulls awaiting a sustained move back above the 200/100-day SMAs confluence hurdle near the $1,800 mark.
The precious metal drew some haven flows amid concerns about surging Omicron COVID-19 variant cases and a fatal blow to US President Joe Biden's massive $1.75 trillion spending bill. In fact, US Senator Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat who is key to Biden’s hopes of passing the investment bill, said on Sunday that he would not support the package. The developments dashed hopes of a definitive vote before the end of the year, which, in turn, kept the US dollar bulls on the defensive and further benefitted the dollar-denominated gold.
Meanwhile, the global risk sentiment stabilized after Moderna said on Monday that a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine could protect against the new strain in laboratory testing. This led to a strong recovery in the global equity markets and held back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven XAU/USD. Apart from this, the Fed's hawkish outlook and a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any further gains for the non-yielding gold, warranting some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
It is worth recalling that the Fed announced last Wednesday that it would double the pace of tapering to $30 billion per month. Moreover, the so-called dot plot indicated that officials expect to raise the fed funds rate at least three times next year. Investors might also be reluctant amid relatively thin liquidity conditions heading into the year-end holiday season. This makes it prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains amid absent relevant market moving economic releases from the US.
Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move beyond the $1,800 confluence might continue to face stiff resistance near the $1,814 region. Some follow-through buying might trigger a short-covering move and push gold prices back towards the $1,832-34 heavy supply zone. On the flip side, the $1,779-78 area now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the $1,772 horizontal level, below which the XAU/USD could slide back to the monthly swing low, around the $1,753 region.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1796.55
|Today Daily Change
|8.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.45
|Today daily open
|1788.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1783.44
|Daily SMA50
|1798.97
|Daily SMA100
|1788.67
|Daily SMA200
|1795.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1804.2
|Previous Daily Low
|1788.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1814.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|1753.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1877.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|1758.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1794.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1798.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1783.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1777.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1767.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1799.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1809.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1814.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases daily gains, trades below 1.1300
EUR/USD climbed to a session high of 1.1303 earlier in the day but struggled to gather bullish momentum. With markets staying relatively quiet amid a lack of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, the pair turned flat on the day near 1.1280 heading into the American session.
GBP/USD consolidates daily gains around 1.3250
GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Brexit headlines and climbed to the 1.3250 area. With trading action turning subdued, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Investors eye Omicron-related news.
Gold flirts with 200/100-DMAs confluence, just below $1,800
Omicron fears, weaker USD assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Tuesday. The Fed's hawkish outlook, rising US bond yields capped gains amid the risk-on mood.
Elon Musk gives Dogecoin another life but DOGE is bent on triggering a 50% crash
Dogecoin price is at an inflection point at $0.16 and a nudge could trigger a catastrophic correction. A break above the $0.215 hurdle will invalidate the bearish thesis for DOGE.
Five factors moving the dollar in 2022, mainly to the downside Premium
The Fed may find itself returning to its dovish self, weighing on the dollar. Covid-19 will likely pop up during the year but extend its retreat. Rising geopolitical tensions could counter dollar selling.