Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lines below $1,930 level, FOMC minutes awaited

- Gold price reverses an intraday dip on Wednesday, though lacks follow-through.
- Economic woes and the worsening US-China ties benefit the safe-haven metal.
- A modest USD strength might cap gains ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Gold price attracts some dip-buying near the $1,920 area and climbs to the top end of its intraday trading range during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD, however, remains below the weekly high touched on Tuesday and currently trades around the $1,927-$1,928 region, up less than 0.15% for the day.
The disappointing Chinese macro data, along with the worsening US-China relations, temper investors' appetite for riskier assets and turn out to be a key factor that benefits the safe-haven Gold price. In fact, the Caixin/S&P Global Services PMI fell from 57.1 in May to 53.9 last month - the lowest reading since January. This comes after China introduced export curbs on two metals - widely used in semiconductors, electric vehicles and high-tech industries - to the United States (US). This marks a potential escalation in a trade conflict between the world’s largest economies and might cause more disruption to global trade, which, in turn, could further undermine already weak economic conditions.
The upside for the Gold price, however, is likely to remain capped in the wake of a more hawkish stance adopted by major central banks, including the Federal Reserve (Fed). In fact, the US central bank had signalled in June that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. Moreover, the markets have been pricing in a greater chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC monetary policy meeting on July 25-26. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and contributes to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the non-yielding yellow metal, warranting some caution for bullish traders.
The USD, meanwhile, lacks bullish conviction amid the uncertainty over the Fed's future rate-hike path. It is worth recalling that the softer US PCE Price Index released on Friday, along with Monday's weaker US ISM PMI, raised questions over how much headroom the Fed has to continue with its monetary policy tightening cycle. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the release of the June FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. Investors will closely scrutinize minutes for cues about the Fed's near-term policy outlook, which, in turn, should play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and help determine the near-term trajectory for the XAU/USD.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1927.49
|Today Daily Change
|2.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1924.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1934.98
|Daily SMA50
|1966.3
|Daily SMA100
|1945.78
|Daily SMA200
|1862.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1930.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1919.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1926.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1924.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1914.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1930.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1935.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1941.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
