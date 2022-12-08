- Gold price struggles to capitalize on its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions.
- Rebounding US Treasury bond yields revives US Dollar demand and acts as a headwind.
- Traders also seem reluctant amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path.
Gold price reverses an intraday dip to the $1,780 area and climbs to the top end of its daily trading range heading into the North American session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,785 level, though lacks bullish conviction and remains below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Traders wait for clarity about the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path
The sideways consolidative move comes amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate-hike path, which tends to drive the non-yielding Gold price. The current market pricing indicates over a 90% chance of a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike move by the US central bank in December. That said, the recent positive macro data from the United States backed the case for further policy tightening and fueled speculations that the Fed may lift interest rates more than projected.
Focus remains on next week’s key data/event risk from the United States
Hence, the focus will remain glued on the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting on December 13-14. Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors will take cues from the release of the latest consumer inflation figures from the United States. The crucial CPI report plays a key role in influencing the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. This, in turn, should determine the near-term trajectory for Gold price, which is also seen as a hedge against inflation.
Rebounding US Treasury bond yields seems to cap Gold price
In the meantime, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar and keeping a lid on the Dollar-denominated Gold price. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone, bolstered by the optimism over the easing of COVID-19 curbs in China, contributes to capping the upside for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The aforementioned factors might hold back traders from placing aggressive bets and supports prospects for an extension of the range-bound price action.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the 200-day SMA, currently around the $1,792-$1,793 area, is likely to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the $1,800 psychological mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $1,810 area, or the multi-month top touched on Monday, above which Gold price could appreciate further towards the $1,830 hurdle. The momentum could eventually lift the XAU/USD to the $1,843-$1,845 supply zone.
On the flip side, the $1,775-$1,774 region could protect the immediate downside ahead of the weekly low, around the $1,765-$1,764 area. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent break below the $1,761-$1,760 horizontal resistance breakpoint, will negate any near-term positive outlook and shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. Gold price might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $1,738-$1,737 area en route to the $1,725 level.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1784.7
|Today Daily Change
|-2.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1787.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1764.3
|Daily SMA50
|1705.76
|Daily SMA100
|1716.62
|Daily SMA200
|1793.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1790.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1768.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1804.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|1739.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1782.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1773.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1760.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1751.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1795.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1803.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1817.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays bid above 1.0500 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0500 in the early European trading hours, as the US Dollar rebound fizzles despite a cautious market mood and higher Treasury yields. Concerns over the recession and hawkish Fed outlook dent risk appetite. Lagarde's speech eyed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2200 amid damp mood
GBP/USD is trading modestly flat at around 1.2200 in early Europe. A slump in UK’s house prices and easing momentum in labor market keep bears hopeful. US Dollar remains sluggish amid pre-Fed blackout of policymakers.
Gold pares daily loss above 200-HMA as risk-aversion ebbs
Gold price picks up bids to pare the first daily loss in three. Risk-positive headlines from China, Hong Kong appear to favor the latest XAU/USD rebound. Gold bears remain hopeful as firmer US Dollar, Treasury bond yields keep recession fears on the table
XRP price avoids bearish fate, but can bulls manifest $0.506
XRP price shows a clear sign of a bullish recovery after slipping below a crucial support level. This development indicates that the buyers are still in control and that an upswing is likely to emerge here.
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023
Incoming data continues to be consistent with high recession risk for 2023. The US Manufacturing PMI has fallen below 50 (the dividing line between expansion and contraction) for the first time since March 2020.