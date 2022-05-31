Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds bids below $1,850, consolidation looks likely ahead of US NFP

- Gold price is oscillating in a broader range of $1,846.02-1,864.07 as investors await US NFP.
- A hawkish commentary from Fed Waller has underpinned the DXY.
- The precious metal is likely to remain lackluster amid the Symmetrical Triangle formation.
Gold price (XAU/USD has witnessed a sheer downside move after failing to sustain above the $1,860.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal tumbled sharply after the US dollar index (DXY) displayed a firmer response by the market participants to hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the gold prices have sensed some significant bids below the round-level support of $1,850.00.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller has underpinned uncertainty in the FX domain after dictating an extreme hawkish commentary, which should be beyond the expectations of the investing community. Advocating a spree of interest rate hikes by 50 basis points (bps) by the Fed till if find a substantial reduction in the inflation rate. There is no denying the fact that the ongoing inflation mess in the US economy requires blood and sweat from the Fed and taming inflation is the need of the hour.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating around 101.60 as investors await the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Investors are expecting the release of the US NFP at 320k against the prior print of 428k.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the precious metal has bounced back sharply after hitting the ascending trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle. The ascending triangle of the above-discussed chart pattern is placed from May 20 low at $1,832.41 while the descending trendline is plotted from May 24 high at $1,869.75. The gold prices are overlapping the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is trading at $1,854.45 on a broader picture.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has bounced back after hitting 40.00, which signals a responsive buying action.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1851.5
|Today Daily Change
|-4.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1855.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1848.35
|Daily SMA50
|1899.38
|Daily SMA100
|1887.49
|Daily SMA200
|1840.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1864.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1854.13
|Previous Weekly High
|1869.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|1840.85
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1860.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1851.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1847.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1841.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1861.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1867.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1871.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
