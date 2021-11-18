Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD failure at $1,870 opens the door for a retest of $1,850

- XAU/USD falls as the New York session begins, fails to break above $1,870.
- US T-bond yields are flat, around 1.60%, as Wall Street opens.
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: Failure to conquer $1,870 would expose $1,850 as strong support for the non-yielding metal.
Gold (XAU/USD) slides from $1,870s towards the $1,860 area, after a mild-weaker than expected US Initial Jobless Claims reported during the New York session. At press time, XAU/USD is trading at $1,865, down 0.08%.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, also known as BLS, reported the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on November 13. The figures came at 268K, 8K higher than estimations, but 1K lower than the previous week, revised up to 269K. Surprisingly Continuing Jobless Claims fell by 200K, from 2.209M to 2.080M in the week ending on November 6.
According to sources cited by Bloomberg, Unemployment claims "have been declining on a sustained basis, and are moving to pre-pandemic levels." Further added, "layoffs are falling, reflective of companies holding on to workers amid a labor shortage.''
Once the news crossed the wires, XAU/USD dipped to the daily S1 pivot at $1,858 but instantaneously recovered above the $1,860 region.
Further, as the Wall Street open approaches, US bond yields remain subdued as in the overnight session. The US 10-year benchmark note is flat at 1.60%, while the US Dollar Index took a breather after holding to the 95.80 level, down 0.02%, sitting at 95.76.
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The daily chart shows that gold found strong resistance around the November 16 high at $1,877. Since then, it has failed to sustain a break above the $1,870 figure, and today Is not an exception.
However, the yellow metal still has an upward bias, as the 100-day moving average (DMA) is crossing over the 200-DMA. Nevertheless, the 50-DMA remains on the bottom of the pile, failing to gain traction, so it can give gold bulls another reason to open fresh bets against the greenback.
On the downside, the XAU/USD next support area would be, according to Dhwani Mehta, Analyst at FX Street, would be the "$1,857, the intersection of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week." Further, a break below the abovementioned level could send gold tumbling towards the confluence of the pivot point one-month R2 and the November 17 low around $1,849, which would be the last line of defense for gold buyers.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1865.38
|Today Daily Change
|-1.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1866.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1816.71
|Daily SMA50
|1786.76
|Daily SMA100
|1792.29
|Daily SMA200
|1791.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1868.13
|Previous Daily Low
|1849.63
|Previous Weekly High
|1868.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|1812.47
|Previous Monthly High
|1813.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1746.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1861.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1856.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1854.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1843.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1836.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1873.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1880.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1891.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after US data releases
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains a little below mid-1.1300s in the early American session on Thursday as the data releases from the US don't seem to be having a significant impact on the dollar's valuation. Philly Fed Manufacturing Index shot higher to 39 in November and weekly Jobless Claims remained virtually unchanged at 268K.
GBP/USD struggles to stay above 1.3500
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.3500 on Thursday as investors remain on the sidelines while waiting for the next significant catalyst. The mid-tier data releases from the US were largely ignored by market participants.
Gold failure at $1,870 opens the door for a retest of $1,850
XAU/USD falls as the New York session begins, fails to break above $1,870. US T-bond yields are flat, around 1.60%, as Wall Street opens. XAU/USD Price Forecast: Failure to conquer $1,870 would expose $1,850 as strong support for the non-yielding metal.
Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Three signs that price rises may have already peaked, and what it means for markets Premium
Oil prices are already 10% off the highs, and gas is also losing steam. The Baltic Dry Index has dropped to the lowest in five months. Chip shortages are also easing, with GM working at full engine in November.