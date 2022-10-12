Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fades recovery below $1,700 as hawkish Fed bets precede FOMC Minutes

- Gold price retreat from intraday high, probes five-day downtrend at weekly low.
- Chatters over BOE, Japan recently underpinned XAU/USD’s corrective bounce.
- Economic fears, market’s pricing of Fed’s next move challenge metal buyers.
- Minutes should unveil policymakers’ determination for further rate hikes to please gold sellers.
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the first daily gains in six around $1,668 heading into Wednesday’s European session as sluggish markets keep the metal bears hopeful ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.
The fresh chatters about money market intervention by Japanese policymakers and the Bank of England’s (BOE) hint to extend a surprise bond-buying program, as signaled by the Financial Times (FT), recently triggered the yellow metal’s corrective bounce. Also likely to favor the XAU/USD prices could be the hopes of further stimulus from Europe and China as both nations try hard to shrug off recession woes.
Sluggish US Treasury yields around the multi-month high also teased the gold buyers at the one-week low. That said, the US 30-year Treasury yields remain sidelined near 3.91% after rising to the highest level since 2014 the previous day. On the same line is the US 2-year bond coupons that seesaw around 4.28%, down for the second consecutive day.
It should be noted, however, that the economic fears spread by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the hawkish Fed bets appear to keep the metal sellers hopeful ahead of the all-important Fed Minutes. Herein, the XAU/USD bears will cheer witnessing the policymakers’ readiness for further rate hikes, like those recently signaled by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester.
As per the latest readings of the CME’s FedWatch Tool, market players are pricing in nearly 81% chance of the Fed’s 75 basis points (bps) of rate hike in November.
In a case where the FOMC Minutes surprise the markets by showing resistance by the committee members in raising the rates amid recession fears, the XAU/USD may extend the latest rebound with more strength.
Technical analysis
The gold price marks another battle with the 50-HMA, after witnessing a defeat the previous day, as buyers cheer firmer RSI (14), as well as the rebound ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September 28 to October 04 up-moves. Other than the 50-HMA, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level also highlight the $1,672 immediate hurdle.
It should be noted that the 100-HMA pierces off the 200-HMA from above and hints at the quote’s further downside even if the quote crosses the $1,672 resistance. In that case, the weekly resistance line near $1,677 and the HMA convergence around $1,690-91 will be crucial to watch.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden ratio, restricts immediate XAU/USD downside near $1,658, a break of which could quickly drag the quote towards the late September swing low near $1,641.
Overall, gold price recovery remains elusive unless breaking $1,691.
Gold: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1668.66
|Today Daily Change
|2.38
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1666.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1674.26
|Daily SMA50
|1718.15
|Daily SMA100
|1755.82
|Daily SMA200
|1820.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1684.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1661.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1729.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|1659.71
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1669.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1675.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1656.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1647.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1633.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1679.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1693.49
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1702.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
