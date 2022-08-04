Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP

- Gold price is focused to recapture the psychological resistance of $1,800.00.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta J. Mester sees interest rates above 4%.
- The downbeat consensus for the US NFP will keep gold bulls solid ahead.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as the US dollar index (DXY) is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers. Also, the lower consensus for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) is keeping the DXY on the back foot.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta J. Mester cited on Thursday that the policy tightening measures should not be halted by the Fed without recording downward signs in the price pressures for months. The Fed should raise interest rates to above 4% in order to bring inflation back down to the 2% target. Therefore, the interest should see the continuation of elevation this year and for the next half year. Despite, the hawkish commentary, the DXY bulls failed to capitalize on the same.
On the economic data front, the US NFP will remain the show-stopper event for today. As per the market estimates, the US economy has failed to outperform June’s job additions numbers and has added 250k jobs in the labor market in July. Also, the Unemployment Rate is seen flat at 3.6%. The commentary from big US corporate players indicated that the firms have halted their recruitment process for the remaining year, whose consequences will be displayed in the labor market data. This will keep the gold bulls in the driving seat.
Gold technical analysis
On a four-hour scale, the gold price is facing resistance around the upper portion of the Rising Channel formation. The upper portion of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from July 22 high at $1,739.37 while the lower portion is placed from July 21 low at $1,681.87.
The precious metal is confidently established above the 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,759.62 and $1,765.06 respectively, which adds to the upside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates more gains ahead.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1791.2
|Today Daily Change
|25.88
|Today Daily Change %
|1.47
|Today daily open
|1765.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.6
|Daily SMA50
|1791.73
|Daily SMA100
|1847.87
|Daily SMA200
|1842.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1772.87
|Previous Daily Low
|1754.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1768.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|1711.55
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1765.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1761.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1755.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1745.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1736.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1774.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1782.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1792.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6950 ahead of RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US NFP
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, recently easing to 0.6965 as the key NFP Friday begins. The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key Monetary Policy Statement from RBA, as well as the US employment report for July.
EUR/USD: Bulls charge and draw an inverse H&S on daily chart
EUR/USD has burst to life leaving an inverse H&S on the daily chart. The hourly 38.2% Fibonacci, 50% mean reversion and 61.8% ratio could be an area of support in the coming sessions. The price has moved higher as anticipated and there are prospects of a move into the greyed area in the forthcoming days.
Gold faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP
Gold price has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as DXY is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!