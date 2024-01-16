Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces downward pressure influenced by US strength and high US yields

- The XAU/USD exhibits a strong downward trend, moving near the $2,025 level.
- The US Dollar measured by the DXY Index rose to its highest since mid-December.
- Higher US yields are also driving demand away from the US Dollar.
In Tuesday's trading session, the XAU/USD showcased a significant downward trajectory, trading near the $2,025 mark. This downward movement is predominantly attributed to the strengthening US Dollar and higher US yields. With the US economy showing resilience, precious metals such as gold XAU are witnessing downward pressure but as long as dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain high, the downside is limited.
The Federal Reserve closely observes Core inflation, which unexpectedly picked up in December. In addition, they also monitor the labor market, which showed strong figures in the last month of 2023, with job creation and earnings accelerating and Unemployment declining. While the Fed officials keep a cautious tone as an overheated economy may threaten their fight against inflation, the markets are confident that the easing cycle will begin in March, and those dovish bets may limit the downside for the metal. As for now, the CME FedWatch Tool suggests that the probabilities of cuts in March and May are high, above 50%.
Presently, US Treasury yields are up. The 2-year rate is 4.20%, the 5-year rate is 3.90%, and the 10-year yield is recorded at 4%. Higher yields drove attention to the US dollar as it tends to attract foreign investors.
XAU/USD levels to watch
The indicators on the daily chart suggest a mixed outlook for the metal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a downward trajectory and it currently resides in negative territory. This condition usually hints at a strong selling momentum. Simultaneously, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is displaying increasing red bars. This points to a scenario where the selling pressure is progressively strengthening, adding further weight to the bearish bias in the short-term dynamics.
However, zooming out to the broader perspective, the metal remains in a bullish context as it stays above both the 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This reveals that, while sellers are attempting to seize control in the immediate term, the overarching buying momentum remains robust, maintaining a buffer against a complete trend reversal.
In summary, while the day-to-day fluctuations may appear towards a continued downward path, the bearish sentiment may be seen as temporary noise within a larger bullish trend.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2025.19
|Today Daily Change
|-28.89
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.41
|Today daily open
|2054.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2047.71
|Daily SMA50
|2018.75
|Daily SMA100
|1970.42
|Daily SMA200
|1963.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2058.67
|Previous Daily Low
|2045.92
|Previous Weekly High
|2062.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|2013.38
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2053.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2050.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2047.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2040.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2034.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2059.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2065.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2072.61
XAU/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
