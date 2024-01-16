Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces downward pressure influenced by US strength and high US yields

Share:

The XAU/USD exhibits a strong downward trend, moving near the $2,025 level.

The US Dollar measured by the DXY Index rose to its highest since mid-December.

Higher US yields are also driving demand away from the US Dollar.

In Tuesday's trading session, the XAU/USD showcased a significant downward trajectory, trading near the $2,025 mark. This downward movement is predominantly attributed to the strengthening US Dollar and higher US yields. With the US economy showing resilience, precious metals such as gold XAU are witnessing downward pressure but as long as dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed) remain high, the downside is limited.

The Federal Reserve closely observes Core inflation, which unexpectedly picked up in December. In addition, they also monitor the labor market, which showed strong figures in the last month of 2023, with job creation and earnings accelerating and Unemployment declining. While the Fed officials keep a cautious tone as an overheated economy may threaten their fight against inflation, the markets are confident that the easing cycle will begin in March, and those dovish bets may limit the downside for the metal. As for now, the CME FedWatch Tool suggests that the probabilities of cuts in March and May are high, above 50%.

Presently, US Treasury yields are up. The 2-year rate is 4.20%, the 5-year rate is 3.90%, and the 10-year yield is recorded at 4%. Higher yields drove attention to the US dollar as it tends to attract foreign investors.

XAU/USD levels to watch

The indicators on the daily chart suggest a mixed outlook for the metal. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a downward trajectory and it currently resides in negative territory. This condition usually hints at a strong selling momentum. Simultaneously, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is displaying increasing red bars. This points to a scenario where the selling pressure is progressively strengthening, adding further weight to the bearish bias in the short-term dynamics.

However, zooming out to the broader perspective, the metal remains in a bullish context as it stays above both the 100-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This reveals that, while sellers are attempting to seize control in the immediate term, the overarching buying momentum remains robust, maintaining a buffer against a complete trend reversal.

In summary, while the day-to-day fluctuations may appear towards a continued downward path, the bearish sentiment may be seen as temporary noise within a larger bullish trend.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 2025.19 Today Daily Change -28.89 Today Daily Change % -1.41 Today daily open 2054.08 Trends Daily SMA20 2047.71 Daily SMA50 2018.75 Daily SMA100 1970.42 Daily SMA200 1963.87 Levels Previous Daily High 2058.67 Previous Daily Low 2045.92 Previous Weekly High 2062.33 Previous Weekly Low 2013.38 Previous Monthly High 2144.48 Previous Monthly Low 1973.13 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2053.8 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2050.79 Daily Pivot Point S1 2047.11 Daily Pivot Point S2 2040.14 Daily Pivot Point S3 2034.36 Daily Pivot Point R1 2059.86 Daily Pivot Point R2 2065.64 Daily Pivot Point R3 2072.61



XAU/USD daily chart