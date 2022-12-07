Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces barricades around $1,770 ahead of US inflation expectations data

- Gold price has sensed supply near the critical hurdle of $1,770.00.
- Fresh evidence of a rebound in inflation has propelled US Dollar’s upside above 105.60.
- The Fed is expected to provide a higher peak for interest rates in its December monetary policy meeting.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed selling interest around the immediate hurdle of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is facing the heat as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its upside journey above a four-day high at 105.60.
S&P500 futures are majorly lackluster after a sell-off consecutively for the second trading session, portraying a risk-averse approach from investors for the time being. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have recovered some of their losses and have reached 3.56%, at the press time.
Fresh evidence of a rebound in inflation from strength shown by the United States economy through services and labor demand in November has turned the market mood sour. This has triggered the risk of higher interest rate peak guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its monetary policy meeting next week.
But before that, five-year consumer inflation expectations have hogged the limelight. Long-term inflation expectations are still anchored as inflation has shown signs of a slowdown in the past. Earlier, the forward-inflation data landed at 3%.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, Gold price has slipped below the upward-sloping trendline placed from November 3 low at $1,616.69. The precious metal is also playing with the 200-period Exponential Moving Average below $1,770.00, which indicates that the long-term trend is not solid anymore.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking to slip inside the bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1769.24
|Today Daily Change
|-2.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1771.65
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1760.17
|Daily SMA50
|1703.22
|Daily SMA100
|1715.71
|Daily SMA200
|1794.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1780.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1766.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1804.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|1739.72
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1772.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1765.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1758.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1751.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1779.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1787.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1793.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from 0.6700 on downbeat Australia Q3 GDP, focus on China trade data
AUD/USD justifies the weaker-than-expected Australian GDP data as it retreats from intraday high surrounding 0.6700 after the data release during early Wednesday. The Aussie pair struggles to justify the market’s cautious optimism, mainly backed by catalysts surrounding China and the Fed.
EUR/USD: Rising wedge, bearish MACD signals highlight 1.0420 support
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0460 as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day despite the market’s inaction during early Wednesday. The major currency pair trades inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Gold faces barricades around $1,770 ahead of US inflation expectations data
Gold price has sensed selling interest around the immediate hurdle of $1,770.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is facing the heat as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has extended its upside journey above a four-day high at 105.60.
Grayscale Investment sued by a hedge fund citing potential mismanagement of its Bitcoin Trust, GBTC
Grayscale Investment has a huge name in the crypto space primarily for being the premier Bitcoin fund. However, the situation for the investment firm is slowly turning unfavorable as it continues to take punch after another from all sides.
FX Year Ahead 2023: Recessions and trend reversals
The US dollar steamrolled every other major currency this year, capitalizing on a perfect storm of widening interest rate differentials, safe-haven flows, and an absence of attractive alternatives. This ferocious rally could extend into next year.