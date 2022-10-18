Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces barricades above $1,650 as DXY rebounds, recession fears loom

- Gold price has failed to sustain above $1,650.00 amid a rebound in the DXY.
- The risk-on impulse is intact despite soaring recession fears.
- A fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed seems certain now.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed selling pressure while attempting to sustain above the immediate hurdle of $1,650.00 in the Tokyo session. The pullback move in the precious metal after dropping to near $1,646.83 in the late New York session has terminated as the US dollar index (DXY) has rebounded.
The DXY has picked bids around 112.00 after remaining in the grip of bears. However, the risk-on sentiment is still intact. S&P500 futures are holding the overnight gains followed by a bullish Monday. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields is oscillating below the critical figure of 4%. Going forward, the yellow metal may resume its downside journey towards $1,640.00 as bets for hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy are solid.
As per the CME FedWatch tool, the chances of an increment in the interest rates by 75 bps consecutively for the fourth time stand at 98.9%.
Meanwhile, recession fears have advanced after negative commentary from J.P. Morgan on financial instruments. Strategists at J.P. Morgan cited that they are cutting back on their delivery longs in equities and trimming their underweight position in bonds due to increased risk that central banks will make a hawkish policy error, reported Reuters.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices have picked significant selling pressure in several attempts of surpassing the highest auction area placed in a range of $1,661.70-1,684.50. The precious metal has sensed barricades around the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,654.43.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is hovering around 40.00, and a drop below the same will trigger the downside momentum.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1651.54
|Today Daily Change
|1.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1650.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1670.36
|Daily SMA50
|1708.42
|Daily SMA100
|1748.03
|Daily SMA200
|1817.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1668.53
|Previous Daily Low
|1643.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1659.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1653.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1639.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1629.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1615.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1664.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1678.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1689.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
