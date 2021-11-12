Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes fresh upside amid inflation risks

Gold closed the sixth trading day in the positive territory on Thursday but seems to have gone into a consolidation phase above $1,850 on Friday. As FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes, XAU/USD awaits acceptance above $1,870 while the focus is on US consumer data.
US Consumer Sentiment data could provide fresh dollar trades
“The narrative of mounting inflationary risks and their negative impact on the global economic growth will continue to bode well for the bullion. Covid resurgence in China and in parts of the Euro area boosts gold’s safe-haven appeal, as well.”
“The US Consumer Sentiment data will be closely eyed for any impact on the dollar trades, which may eventually influence gold price.”
“XAU/USD remains on track for further upside on a sustained break above the June 16 highs of $1,869. The next significant resistance is environed at the June 14 tops of $1,878, followed by the $1800 psychological level.”
“On the downside, the $1,850 demand area will get tested initially, below which Thursday’s low of $1,843 will be on the sellers’ radars. The previous critical resistance now support at $1,834 will hold the key for gold bulls.”
See – Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to form an uptrend by March 2022 – TDS
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold teases bullish pennant near $1,860, US data eyed
Gold bulls take a breather during the longest weekly run-up in six months, down 0.32% intraday around $1,856 heading into Friday’s European session. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around multi-day top.
Chainlink remains indecisive, but 20% move likely
Chainlink price is facing massive pressure from both camps, resulting in indecisive moves. Currently, LINK is hovering above a crucial barrier but has no directional bias whatsoever. Market participants can expect the altcoin to reach for the immediate barriers.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.