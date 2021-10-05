Gold price snaps three-day uptrend as China worries and inflation fears revive the dollar’s safe-haven demand. In addition, gold’s daily technical setup remains in favor of bearish traders, as FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta notes.
See – Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to struggle in the face of rising yields and stronger USD – Credit Suisse
XAU/USD awaits acceptance below $1750 to resume the downside
“The risk sentiment improved slightly but investors continue to remain cautious amid default by another Chinese property developer Fantasia Limited. Meanwhile, rising inflation risks amid the ongoing surge in commodity prices raise global economic growth concerns, weighing on the market mood.”
“XAU/USD looks vulnerable going forward, with all eyes now on the US ISM Services PMI release for fresh trading insights. In the meantime, the US dollar price action and the risk on/ off sentiment will continue to influence the yellow metal.”
“The September 27 highs of $1745 remain on the sellers’ radars if the $1750 barrier gives way. The downside will then open up towards the rising trendline support of $1726.”
“If the bulls manage to find acceptance above that short-term critical 21-DMA, then a fresh advance towards the downward-sloping 50-DMA at $1784 would be inevitable. Gold bulls will then look to recapture the $1800 round number.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1600 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1600, heading towards the yearly lows amid a cautious mood. The US dollar tracks US Treasury yields higher amid fears over China, rising inflation and the US debt ceiling. Eurozone and US Services PMIs in focus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3600 on Brexit woes, firmer dollar
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3600, undermined by the US dollar’s rebound amid a tepid market mood. UK’s Frost again warns EU over NI protocol, brands US President Biden as no more than an "interested observer". Fears over China’s property sector, rising inflation support the safe-haven dollar.
Gold remains vulnerable near $1,750 as USD rebounds
Gold prices surrendered the initial gains as the US dollar gathered momentum on Tuesday. The prices encounter strong resistance near $1,770. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar
Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu smahses resistance while SHIB bulls push for $0.000014
Shiba Inu price has made some substantial gains since its October open at $0.00000716. A gain of over 52% has seen bulls push Dogecoin killer Shiba Inu to new four-month highs at 0.000011. Sellers look to take control if daily close is below $0.0000091
US ISM Services PMI Preview: Eyes on inflation, employment details
The Institue for Supply Management is expected to report an expansion in the US service sector's economic activity for the 16th month in a row in September with the Services PMI posting 60, following August's print of 61.7.