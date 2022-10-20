Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a revisit to a two-year low below $1,620, yields extend rally

- Gold price has resumed its downside journey after the pullback move faded.
- The precious metal failed to extend the rebound move as the risk-off impulse rebounded.
- The 10-year US yields have soared further to 4.23% as a bigger rate hike by the Fed looks certain.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a steep fall after the termination of the pullback move at around $1,646.00. The precious metal has resumed its downside journey and is revisiting the two-year low at $1,614.85. Cat got gold prices tongue as the market impulse turned risk-averse again after S&P500 surrendered their gains in the New York session.
Meanwhile, returns on US government bonds have reached the rooftop as odds for a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has heated further. The 10-year benchmark US Treasury yields have soared to 4.23%.
Fed Beige Book, released this week, cited that inflationary pressures are here to stay led by rising input prices. This has strengthened the need of tightening monetary policy further. As per the CME FedWtch tool, the probability of a 75 bps rate hike announcement is stable above 95%.
Firmer yields fetched strength for the US dollar index (DXY) after it dropped below 112.20 when market sentiment was bewildered. The DXY has recaptured the critical hurdle of 113.00.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, the gold prices are declining towards the two-year placed at $1,614.85, recorded on 28 September 2022. The 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,645.63 acted as a major barricade for the counter.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a 40.00-60.00 range, and a shift into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00will trigger the downside momentum
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1628.02
|Today Daily Change
|-1.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1629.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1667.5
|Daily SMA50
|1702.32
|Daily SMA100
|1744.01
|Daily SMA200
|1816.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1654.5
|Previous Daily Low
|1627.81
|Previous Weekly High
|1699.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1640.23
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1638.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1644.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1619.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1610.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1593.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1646.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1663.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1673.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
