- Gold price extends pullback from 21-EMA inside a six-week-old bearish channel.
- Firmer yields, hawkish Fed bets keep XAU/USD bears hopeful.
- Fears emanating from China, Ukraine also favor the metal sellers.
- Recently firmer odds of Fed’s 1.0% rate hike appear interesting for gold sellers as 75 bps lift is priced-in.
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined as bulls and bears struggle ahead of the key Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcements. That said, the bullion prices remain pressured around the yearly low, down for the second consecutive day, as traders flirt with the $1,660 heading into Wednesday’s European session.
With Nouriel Roubini’s call for a “long and ugly” inflation drive, as well as the support for the 1.0% Fed rate hike, the market’s hawkish bets for the larger-than-expected rate increase jumped to 18%. The same allowed the US Treasury yield and the US dollar to remain firmer, before portraying the inaction ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting results.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) renews a two-week top around 110.30 while the benchmark Treasury bond yields retreat from the multi-day high. It’s worth noting that the US 2-year Treasury yields jumped to the highest level in 15 years while the 10-year counterpart also rose to the 11-year top on Tuesday.
Other than the Fed-linked chatters, economic fears from China and Russia also weigh on the XAU/USD prices. A fresh covid-led lockdown in China’s steel hub of Tangshan joins the sour economic forecast from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), as well as the Sino-American tussles over Taiwan and phase one deal, which seems to portray hardships for the dragon nation.
Elsewhere, Russia’s plans for occupied regions and the Western agitations for the same also weigh on the XAU/USD prices. “Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions plan to hold referendums on joining Russia in coming days, a challenge to the West that could sharply escalate the war and which drew condemnation from Ukraine and its allies,” said Reuters. On the same line are the headlines suggesting US Senators’ demand for secondary sanctions on Russian oil also appears to challenge the market’s risk appetite.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures remain pressured near the two-month low marked the previous day while stocks in the Asia-Pacific see the red.
Moving on, XAU/USD moves will depend upon how well the Fed manages to please traders as it will unveil the measures to tame inflation and ensure less economic damage at the same line.
Technical analysis
Gold price portrays the market’s bearish bias inside a downward-sloping trend channel since early August. Also keeping the XAU/USD sellers hopeful is the metal’s latest U-turn from the 21-EMA amid impending bear cross on the MACD.
It should, however, be noted that the RSI could enter the oversold territory and might test the metal sellers during the quote’s further downside targeting the stated channel’s bottom, around $1,645.
Alternatively, an upside break of the 21-EMA surrounding $1,672 is an open invitation to the gold buyers as the bearish channel’s top and the 200-EMA could test the advances around $1,713 and $1,720 respectively.
Gold: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1664.32
|Today Daily Change
|-0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1664.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1709.6
|Daily SMA50
|1734.87
|Daily SMA100
|1781.6
|Daily SMA200
|1830.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1679.49
|Previous Daily Low
|1660.03
|Previous Weekly High
|1735.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1654.17
|Previous Monthly High
|1807.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1709.68
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1667.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1672.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1656.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1648.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1637.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1676.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1687.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1695.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 0.9900 on renewed Russia risks, Fed eyed
EUR/USD is extending losses below 0.9900 in early European trading. Russian President Putin's fresh move sparks fresh geopolitical concerns. The US dollar is holding firmer amid risk-aversion. All eyes are on the Fed.
GBP/USD plunges towards 1.1300 amid Russia-led risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping hard to renew a 37-year low near 1.1300, as risk sentiment takes a big hit after Russian President Putin orders partial military mobilization in Ukraine. Intense flight to safety lifts the US dollar ahead of the Fed rate hike decision.
Gold rebounds to near $,1675 on Russia's aggression, Fed in focus
Gold price is staging a solid comeback from near $1,660 region, as investors seek refuge in the traditional safety bet amid renewed Russia-West tensions over Ukraine. The further upside, however, may be capped, as the US dollar strengthens ahead of Fed.
Dogecoin: Can bulls trigger a 50% rally here?
Dogecoin price has collected liquidity resting below the equal lows, which pushed it into a demand zone. This development produces a double spike in buying pressure that could kick-start a run-up for DOGE.
Federal Reserve Preview: Forecasting 5% interest rates? Dollar to move on dot-plot, Powell's pledges Premium
One cat is out of the sack – the Fed is set to stick to the baseline market expectation and raise rates by 75 basis points and refrain from a bigger move. Why am I saying it with growing confidence? Because Timiraos said so.