Gold Price gets hammered amid ‘sell everything’ mode amid risk-aversion.

Flight to safety, US dollar dominate while Treasury yields keep rallying.

XAU/USD remains poised to test the $1,850 barrier, awaits US inflation.

Gold Price is tumbling alongside the US government bonds and global stocks, as investors seek refuge in only the US dollar, with risk-aversion at full steam at the start of the fresh week.

After a turbulent last week, dominated by the central banks, global growth fears are back to the fore amid extended Chinese covid curbs and fears over interest rate hikes. In times of market panic and uncertainty, the dollar remains in cruise control, courtesy of its appeal as an ultimate safe haven.

The buck also finds demand as the Fed remains ahead of the curve when compared to all the other major central banks worldwide. Despite a less hawkish stance last Wednesday, the Fed remains on track for 50 bps rate hikes at the next two meetings while beginning the balance sheet reduction process.

Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,850 yet again amid a potential bear flag

A stronger dollar weighs heavily on the USD-price Gold while the rally in the Treasury yields exacerbates the pain in the non-yielding yellow metal. The benchmark 10-year US rates are currently trading at 3.185%, the highest level since November 2018, on Fed rate hike bets.

Adding to the downside in Gold Price, the speculative net shorts on the metal have grown last week, as investors flock to the dollar instead ahead of the all-important US inflation data due later this Thursday.

Looking ahead, Gold Price will remain at mercy of the sentiment around the yields and the dollar. Any rebound in Wall Street stocks could pause the dollar upsurge, offering some reprieve to gold bulls.

Gold Price technical levels to consider