Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD extends gains after picking bids around $1,650, yields eye 4%

- Gold price has recovered firmly to near $1,650.00 amid a subdued DXY’s performance.
- The risk-on profile is attempting to regain traction as yields have slipped further below 4.10%.
- This week, the US GDP will be a key event for making informed decisions.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has extended its gains to near $1,657.50 after a firmer recovery from the critical support of $1,650.00. The precious metal is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are awaiting the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which will release on Thursday.
The risk profile is displaying mixed responses as the S&P500 futures are attempting a rebound after dropping significantly in Tokyo. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has failed to sustain above the round-level resistance of 111.00, which indicates a decline in safe-haven’s appeal.
Alpha generated by US Treasuries is looking for more downside as investors have ditched the risk-aversion theme. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 4.10% and the current downside momentum could weigh more pressure ahead.
On Thursday, the release of the US GDP data is expected to bring sheer volatility in gold prices. As per the preliminary estimates, the US growth rate for the third quarter of CY 2022 is 2.4% against a negative rate of 0.6% reported earlier.
Gold technical analysis
On an hourly scale, gold prices have bounced back sharply after dropping below the horizontal support placed from Thursday’s high at $1,640.55. The downward-sloping trendline placed from October 13 high at $1,682.53 will act as major resistance for the gold prices ahead.
The precious metal is expected to display a sideways movement ahead as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $1,651.50 is acting as major support for the counter.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1655.86
|Today Daily Change
|2.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1653.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1668.54
|Daily SMA50
|1691.14
|Daily SMA100
|1735.76
|Daily SMA200
|1812.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1662.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1638.35
|Previous Weekly High
|1668.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|1617.35
|Previous Monthly High
|1735.17
|Previous Monthly Low
|1614.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1653.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1647.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1640.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1627.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1616.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1664.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1675.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1688.37
