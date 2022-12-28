Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to near $1,810 despite lackluster US Dollar amid a festive week

- Gold price has slipped sharply to near $1,810.00 despite less volatility due to the festive mood.
- The risk profile seems averse as US equities are facing immense heat.
- Gold price dropped back into the Ascending Triangle after a failed breakout attempt.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is declining at a decent pace in the Asian session after failing to sustain above the critical resistance of $1,830.00 on Tuesday. The precious metal delivered a wild gyration but failed to keep reins as the US Dollar Index (DXY) defended the downside and reclaimed the 104.00 hurdle. The Gold price has dropped to near $1,810.00 and is displaying volatility despite less trading activity due to the festive mood.
Meanwhile, the risk profile has turned averse as S&P500 faced selling interest by the market participants. S&P500 futures have continued their weak performance and will remain on the tenterhooks amid the unavailability of a critical trigger. The 10-year US Treasury yields have witnessed a minor selling pressure but are still holding 3.85%.
The decline in the demand for US Durable Goods, and a steep fall in the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index have raised expectations for early cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its policy rates. Economists at ING shared an opinion that the recession will accelerate inflation's slide and will allow the Fed to respond with rate cuts before CY2023 is out.
Gold technical analysis
On a four-hour scale, Gold price has reversed into the Ascending Triangle chart pattern after a failed breakout attempt. The horizontal resistance of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from December 13 high of around $1,824.55 while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from November 28 low at $1,738.73.
Gold price is still above the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $1,807.00, which indicates that the upside is still solid. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has failed to sustain above 60.00 and has dropped into the 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1811.16
|Today Daily Change
|-1.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1812.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1793.3
|Daily SMA50
|1739.29
|Daily SMA100
|1722.43
|Daily SMA200
|1782.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1833.38
|Previous Daily Low
|1800.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1823.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|1783.84
|Previous Monthly High
|1786.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|1616.69
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1820.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1813.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1797.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1782.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1764.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1830.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1848.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1863.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
