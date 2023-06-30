Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drops to $1,900, eyes multi-month low ahead of US inflation data

- Gold price fails to build on the overnight bounce and comes under fresh selling pressure on Friday.
- Hawkish central banks, along with a bullish US Dollar, continue to act as a headwind for the metal.
- Investors now look to the US Core PCE Price Index to determine the next leg of a directional move.
Gold price meets with a fresh supply on the last day of the week and extends its steady intraday descent through the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD currently trades around the $1,900 round-figure mark, down nearly 0.40% for the day, and remains well within the striking distance of its lowest level since mid-March touched on Thursday.
A more hawkish stance adopted by major central banks and the prospects for further rate increases continue to act as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price. Apart from this, the emergence of fresh US Dollar buying turns out to be another factor driving flows away from the XAU/USD. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to a fresh two-and-half-week high in the last hour and continues to draw support from expectations for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
It is worth recalling that the US central bank had signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year. Adding to this, the upbeat US macro data released on Thursday reaffirmed market bets for a 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting on July 25-26. Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this week that he does not see inflation coming down to the Fed's 2% target until 2025. This, in turn, continues to push the US Treasury bond yields higher and lends support to the USD.
It, however, remains to be seen if the USD bulls can maintain their dominant position or opt to take some profits off the table ahead of the release of the US Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The crucial data is due later during the early North American session and influence expectations about the future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to Gold price, which seems poised to end the quarter in the negative territory for the first time since September 2022.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1902.33
|Today Daily Change
|-5.87
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|1908.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1940.32
|Daily SMA50
|1970.36
|Daily SMA100
|1943.91
|Daily SMA200
|1858.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1913.17
|Previous Daily Low
|1893.01
|Previous Weekly High
|1958.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1910.18
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1905.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1900.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1896.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1884.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1876.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1916.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1924.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1936.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.