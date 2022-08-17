- Gold turns lower for the third straight day and drops to over a one-week low on Wednesday.
- Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields underpin the USD and exert some pressure.
- The risk-off mood fails to lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD ahead of FOMC minutes.
Gold attracts fresh selling near the $1,782 region on Wednesday and turns lower for the third straight day. The intraday selling bias remains unabated through the early North American session and drags the XAU/USD to a one-and-half-week low, around the $1,765-$1,764 area in the last hour.
The US dollar ticks higher, back closer to the monthly top touched the previous day, which turns out to be a key factor denting demand for the dollar-denominated gold. Despite signs of easing US inflation, investors seem convinced that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path. Wednesday's mostly upbeat US Retail Sales data reaffirms market bets and continues to act as a tailwind for the buck.
Hawkish Fed expectations, meanwhile, trigger a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. This offers additional support to the greenback and further contributes to driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal. That said, growing recession fears, along with the risk-off impulse, could extend some support to the safe-haven gold and help limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
Worries about a global economic downturn temper investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets, which is evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This might hold back bearish traders to place aggressive bets ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes, scheduled for release later during the US session. Market players will look for clues about the possibility of a 75 bps rate hike in September.
The Fed's policy outlook would play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to gold. From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance, or build on the momentum beyond the $1,800 mark supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. Hence, any attempted recovery could still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1769.33
|Today Daily Change
|-6.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1775.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1761.21
|Daily SMA50
|1780.38
|Daily SMA100
|1834.45
|Daily SMA200
|1841.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1783.18
|Previous Daily Low
|1771.57
|Previous Weekly High
|1807.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1776.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1778.74
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1770.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1765.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1758.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1782.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1788.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1793.73
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness
After having dipped below 1.0150 in the early American session, the EUR/USD pair staged a rebound and advanced toward the 1.0200 area. Renewed dollar weakness despite rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be fueling the pair's recovery in the American session.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2100 as dollar rally loses steam
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed toward 1.2100 in the American trading hours. The US Dollar Index, which rose toward 107.00 earlier in the day, retreated to the 106.50 area, helping the pair erase its daily losses.
Gold slumps below $1,770 amid surging US yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks below $1,770. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to go into a recovery phase.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!