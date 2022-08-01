Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD displays correction signs above $1,770, US NFP is in focus

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Gold price is oscillating in a wide range of $1,764.26-1,775.38 as the focus shifts to US NFP.
  • Lower consensus for US NFP dragged the DXY to a fresh three-week low around 105.28.
  • Fed’s rate hikes have trimmed employment generation in the US labor market.

Gold price (XAU/USD) has advanced towards $1,772.00 after a minor corrective move to near $1,766.67 in the late New York session. Broadly, the asset has turned sideways and is auctioning in a range of $1,764.26-1,775.38. Considering the ongoing upside momentum in the gold price and weakness in the US dollar index (DXY), bulls are expected to establish assets above $1,770.00 first. However, the odds of a decent correction are healthy.

The US dollar index (DXY) is facing the heat of lower consensus for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which is due on Friday.  The DXY has printed a fresh three-week low at 105.28 as the labor market is likely to display addition of 250k jobs in July, lower than the prior release of 372k.

A meaningful drop in the labor market is highly expected as higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have forced the corporate to levy more filters on investment avenues. Lower investment opportunities tend to keep employment generation in check.

 Also, the commentary from big tech firms and automobile companies in their second-quarter earnings announcement indicated that the recruitment process will remain sluggish for the rest of 2022. Therefore, plenty of evidence is warranting lower job additions in July and more sluggishness ahead. This will keep the gold bulls underpinned against the greenback.

Gold technical analysis

On an hourly scale, the gold price is displaying signs of exhaustion after a juggernaut rally.  The precious metal has displayed a back-to-back balanced profile around the critical hurdle of $1,770.00. A consecutive balanced profile formation indicates exhaustion of bullish momentum and bolsters the odds of a correction ahead.

The 50-and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,762.30 and $1,741.00 respectively are still advancing, which favors an upside ahead.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped to a 40.00-60.00 range, which indicates that the bulls are not strengthened anymore.

Gold hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1771.78
Today Daily Change 5.43
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 1766.35
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1733.25
Daily SMA50 1797.24
Daily SMA100 1853.41
Daily SMA200 1842.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1768.04
Previous Daily Low 1752.17
Previous Weekly High 1768.04
Previous Weekly Low 1711.55
Previous Monthly High 1814.37
Previous Monthly Low 1680.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1761.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1758.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 1756.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 1746.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 1740.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 1772.2
Daily Pivot Point R2 1778.06
Daily Pivot Point R3 1788.07

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

