Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision

- Gold price attracts some buyers near 100-day SMA and recovers a part of the overnight losses.
- Bets for an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve's rate hiking cycle lend support to the metal.
- A softer risk tone also benefits the safe-haven XAU/USD, though a modest USD uptick caps gains.
- Investors also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the key central bank event risks.
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAU/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level, though remains well within a familiar range held over the past three weeks or so.
Federal Reserve’s rate-hike pause expectations lend support to Gold price
Soft consumer inflation figures released from the United States on Tuesday reaffirmed market bets for an imminent pause in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-hiking cycle, which, in turn, is seen lending some support to the Gold price. In fact, the US Labor Department reported that inflation, as measured by Consumer Price Index (CPI) barely rose in May and the year-on-year rate decelerated to the slowest pace since March 2021. The annual inflation print of 4.0%, meanwhile, is still twice the Fed's 2% target and kept hopes alive for further policy tightening by the Fed.
Modest US Dollar strength caps upside for XAU/USD
It is worth recalling that the markets are still pricing in a greater chance of an additional 25 basis point (bps) lift-off at the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting. This was seen as a key factor behind the overnight sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields, which is seen acting as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and acting as a headwind for the non-yielding Gold price. The downside, however, remains cushioned as traders seem reluctant to place aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk.
Focus remains glued to key central bank event risks
The Fed is scheduled to announce its policy decision later during the US session, at 18:00 GMT and is widely expected to stand pat. Apart from this, market participants will closely scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meting press conference for clues about the future rate-hike path. The focus will then shift to the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday, followed by the latest monetary policy update by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Friday. In the meantime, a softer risk tone might continue to lend support to the safe-haven Gold price.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the $1,942-$1,940 area, or the 100-day SMA, might continue to act as immediate strong support. A convincing break and acceptance below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Some follow-through selling below the May monthly swing low, around the $1,932 region, will reaffirm the negative bias and make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the $1,900 round figure. The downward trajectory could get extended further and drag the XAU/USD towards the $1,876-$1,875 horizontal support en route to the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the $1,839 region.
On the flip side, any meaningful intraday appreciating move now seems to confront resistance near the $1,962-$1,964 region ahead of the $1,970-$1,972 supply zone. This is followed by the $1,983-$1,985 hurdle and the $2,000 psychological mark. A sustained strength beyond the latter will shift the bias in favour of bullish traders and lift the Gold price to the next relevant resistance near the $2,010-$2,012 region.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1946.33
|Today Daily Change
|2.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1943.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1959.74
|Daily SMA50
|1989.14
|Daily SMA100
|1941.63
|Daily SMA200
|1843.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1971.01
|Previous Daily Low
|1940.05
|Previous Weekly High
|1973.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1938.15
|Previous Monthly High
|2079.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|1932.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1951.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1959.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1932.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1920.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1901.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1963.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1982.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1994.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.