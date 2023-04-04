Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defends $1,980 as steady Fed policy bets soar, US Employment in spotlight

- Gold price is defending the $1,980.00 support as odds for a steady Fed policy have soared.
- Downbeat US Manufacturing PMI has faded the expectations of one more consecutive rate hike from the Fed.
- The USD Index found a cushion near 102.00, however, the upside seems restrictive amid an absence of supportive indicators.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed a cushion of around $1,980.00 after a gradual correction from above $1,990.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has picked support as the odds for a steady monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) have soared. The yellow metal has gauged a cushion despite a recovery move by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
The USD Index found a cushion near 102.00 and has rebounded, however, the upside seems restrictive amid the absence of supportive indicators. Downbeat United States ISM Manufacturing PMI has faded the expectations of one more consecutive rate hike from Fed chair Jerome Powell. The US Manufacturing PMI has remained below 50.0, straight for five months, prompting expectations of a steady monetary policy to safeguard the US economy from falling into recession.
As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the odds of an unchanged interest rate decision by the Fed have soared above 56%.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures are showing minimal losses in the Asian session, indicating signs of some long liquidation after a decent positive swing, portraying minor caution in the overall upbeat market mood.
Going forward, the US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change (March) data will remain in the spotlight. Additions of fresh talent in the labor market are expected to land at 205K, lower than the former release of 242K.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price recovered sharply after a fake breakdown of the Symmetrical Triangle formed on an hourly scale. This indicates the presence of responsive buyers at lower levels, indicating that the downside is restricted.
The upward-sloping trendline of the chart pattern is plotted from March 22 low at $1,934.34 while the downward-sloping trendline is placed from March 20 high at $2,009.88. The Gold price is marching towards the upward-sloping trendline and it would be worth observing the price action there.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $1,980.00 is providing support to the Gold bulls.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into the 40.00-60.00 range, which conveys exhaustion in the upside momentum.
Gold hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1980.42
|Today Daily Change
|-4.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.21
|Today daily open
|1984.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1933.15
|Daily SMA50
|1894.13
|Daily SMA100
|1854.91
|Daily SMA200
|1784.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1990.55
|Previous Daily Low
|1949.83
|Previous Weekly High
|1987.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1944.08
|Previous Monthly High
|2009.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|1809.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1974.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1965.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1959.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1934.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1918.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2000.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2015.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2040.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
